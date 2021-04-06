Group says death toll from Darfur clashes in Sudan now stands at 50

CAIRO (AP) – The death toll of tribal violence in Sudan’s Darfur region has risen to at least 50 as sporadic clashes continued on Tuesday, a local medical group and aid worker said.

The violence challenges efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict is often based on ethnic lines.

The latest clashes arose out of a shootout on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for internally displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the United Nations humanitarian agency. Two other members of the Masalit tribe were injured in the shooting, he said.

Fighting broke out between the Rizeigat and Masalit tribes, the two armed men mobilizing. Gunshots could still be heard in Genena on Monday evening, the UN said. The authorities have declared a state of emergency in West Darfur.

Sudan’s West Darfur Medical Committee said at least 132 people were injured in the clashes, some of them to be evacuated to the capital, Khartoum, for more advanced medical treatment. He also said that medical staff had difficulty transporting the wounded due to the presence of armed groups.

Adam Regal, spokesperson for a local organization that helps run refugee camps in Darfur, said there were sporadic clashes on Tuesday, after relative calm overnight.

The UN said on Monday that all humanitarian activities had been suspended as roads around the southern part of Genena were blocked. He said more than 700,000 people have been affected by the clashes, since Genena served as a hub for delivering aid to the conflict-ravaged region.

Violence in Darfur often takes place along religious and ethnic lines, with tribes claiming Arab heritage, such as the Rizeigat, battling with people of African descent, such as the Masalit.

Earlier this year, tribal violence in the provinces of West Darfur and South Darfur killed an estimated 470 people. It has also displaced more than 120,000 people, mostly women and children, including at least 4,300 who have passed through neighboring Chad, according to the UN.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A military-civilian government is now ruling the country.

The conflict in Darfur erupted when rebels from the territory’s Central and Sub-Saharan African ethnic community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining about the oppression of the Arab-dominated government in the capital Khartoum.

Al-Bashir’s government responded with a campaign of aerial bombardments on scorched earth and unleashed militias known as the janjaweed, accused of massacres and rape. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.

The International Criminal Court has charged al-Bashir, who has been in prison in Khartoum since his ouster in 2019, of war crimes and genocide for allegedly orchestrating the campaign of attacks in Darfur.