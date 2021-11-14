World
Greta Thunberg says that COP26 is limited to “blah, blah, blah”; UN chief warns of end of ‘catastrophe’ – Times of India
PARIS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warns of imminent “climate catastrophe”, while environmental activist Greta Thunberg fired on saturday COP26 climate conference agreement like “blah, blah, blah”.
And even those who welcomed the agreement in Glasgow said there was still a lot of work to do.
Guterres acknowledged the shortcomings of the deal, in a statement following the deal reached Saturday night at the Glasgow conference.
“The outcome of # COP26 is a compromise, reflecting the interests, contradictions and the state of political will in the world today,” he tweeted.
“It is an important step, but it is not enough.”
“Our fragile planet is hanging by a thread,” he warned, adding that “we are still knocking on the door of climate catastrophe”.
In a follow-up tweet, the A chef sent a message to “young people, indigenous communities, women leaders, all those leading #ActionClimat”.
“I know you might be disappointed. But we are in the fight of our lives and this fight must be won.”
Thunberg, arguably the world’s best-known environmental activist, was more direct in her assessment.
“# COP26 is over,” she tweeted. “Here’s a quick summary: Blah, blah, blah.
“But the real work continues outside of these rooms. And we’ll never, ever give up.”
During the conference, Thunberg and other activists denounced the way it was going, arguing that world leaders had failed to match their words with real action.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained relatively optimistic.
“There is still a lot to do in the years to come,” Johnson said.
“But today’s deal is a big step forward and, most importantly, we have the very first international agreement to phase out coal and a roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.”
A statement from the European Commission said the deal kept the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement alive, “giving us a chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said conference delegates made progress on commitments to reduce dangerous emissions and on raising $ 100 billion a year to help developing and vulnerable countries.
“But there will be no time to relax: there is still work to be done,” she added.
During final negotiations, China and India insisted that language on fossil fuels be weakened in the text of the summit’s final decision. In recent days, the Australian government has made a commitment to sell coal for decades to come.
But Kevin Rudd, the former Australian Prime Minister and now president of the Asia Society, remained optimistic.
“While the official text could have stopped before accepting the phase-out of coal, the statements made by world leaders in Glasgow leave no doubt that coal is on the way to being relegated to the ‘story.”
For the British President of COP26, Alok Sharma, the long and interminable negotiations had taken their toll.
“I apologize for the way this process has unfolded,” said Sharma, as the final deal was reached. I am deeply sorry, ”he added, before hitting his hammer.
