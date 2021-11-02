Greta Thunberg plays indoor / outdoor game at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland – At this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, few world leaders and celebrities are getting more attention than 18-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Although she was not officially invited to attend the conference, Thunberg was mobbed by fans when she arrived by train in Glasgow.

“I think a lot of people might be afraid that if they invite too many young radicals it might make them look bad,” she told the BBC.

Perhaps the most recognizable face of all climate activists in the world, Thunberg took participate in a demonstration the next day on the banks of the River Clyde, just outside the convention hall.

“Within the COP, it is only politicians and people in power who claim to take our future seriously, claim to take seriously the present of people who are already affected today by the climate crisis,” he said. she told reporters and fans. “The change is not going to come from there.”

“No more blah blah blah, nothing more of what they’re doing inside,” she concluded.

Greta Thunberg alongside other climate activists at a protest in Festival Park, Glasgow, Monday November 1, 2021 (Andrew Milligan / PA Images via Getty Images)

Yet Thunberg herself, along with Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate, was already inside the convention hall when she said the words. The two young climate activists, both affiliated with the youth movement Fridays for Future, were pictured speaking with Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

On Tuesday, Thunberg was due to return to the scene for a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Other speakers from the previous day’s rally could be spotted inside the conference on Tuesday.

The point is, Thunberg’s views matter to many world leaders. Her platform and intrepid critics make her a force in the global climate movement, and most COP26 delegates share concerns that the world is not moving fast enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse effect.

In 2019, Thunberg was generally blunt when she addressed Guterres, dozens of world leaders and business leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit.

The story continues

“We miss you,” she told her audience. “But the young are beginning to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are on you, and if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you.”

This was the message that was echoed by delegates from developing countries in Glasgow.

“This crisis is not being treated as a crisis. This has to change here in Glasgow,” said Sonam Wangdi, secretary of the National Environment Commission of the Royal Government of Bhutan, chairman of the Least Developed Countries Group. A declaration.

Weeks before this year’s conference, Thunberg said she would theoretically be open to meeting with world leaders such as President Joe Biden.

“I guess it will depend on the situation”, she said. “I don’t see why these people want to meet me, but yes.”

However, in September, she mocked Biden’s Build Back Better plan, saying it was too little, too late.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, many are talking about using this as an opportunity for a sustainable green recovery, whatever that means,” said the 18-year-old Swedish activist. “And world leaders are talking about ‘building back better’, promising green investments and setting vague and distant climate goals to say they are taking climate action.”

Thunberg also criticized Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry for his statements about the need for new inventions to meet emissions targets.

But at COP26, Biden and Kerry sought to mobilize the world to go faster to prevent global temperatures from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius, rallying nations in climate finance for the developing world, protecting forests and oceans and by committing to reduce methane emissions. While Thunberg’s criticisms of the couple have some merit, the United States has sought to restore its role as a global leader on climate change, and its efforts at COP26 stand in stark contrast to the relative lack of initiative put into it. forward by countries like China.

Yet while Thunberg may not have found herself on the official list of delegates to this year’s conference, her role as agitator has seen her drive up the crowds outside the venue, while also making pressure on the support of dignitaries inside, whether they like it or not.

____

Learn more about Yahoo News: