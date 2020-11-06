Greta Thunberg mocks Trump in her own words – Times of India

So ridiculous. Donald needs to work on his anger management problem, then go see a good old movie with a friend… https://t.co/Z55BX6IFWu – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 1604606007000

Thunberg’s tweet was an exact copy of one Trump posted in December 2019 criticizing Time magazine’s decision to name her “Person of the Year.”

“So ridiculous. Greta has to work on her anger management problem, then go see a good ol ‘movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill !,” the president tweeted on December 12, 2019.

Hours after posting, the teen activist’s tweet garnered over a million likes and nearly 300,000 retweets.

The development comes as President Trump made controversial broad allegations of voter fraud in Tuesday’s election.

“If you count the legal votes, I win easily,” the president told reporters at the White House earlier Thursday, suggesting that some of the mail-in ballots he was trying to stop counting were illegal.

“If you count the illegal votes, they may try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came late, we look at them very heavily, but a lot of the votes came late.

“This is a case where they are trying to steal an election, trying to rig an election,” he said.

Trump’s allegations of voter fraud drew immediate condemnation from the media, almost all of whom called it “bogus,” and politicians from the Republican and Democratic parties.

The major television networks, ABC, CBS and NBC, stopped broadcasting his speech halfway.

Meanwhile, his Democratic rival Joe biden said: “Every ballot has to be counted and that’s what’s happening now. And that’s how it should be. Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it takes a little patience.”

While the New York Times and CBS gave Biden 253 electoral college votes, the Associated Press and Fox News gave him 264 and Trump 214, both projections put the presidency within Biden’s grasp.