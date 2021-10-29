Greta Thunberg joins climate protest in London ahead of COP26 – Times of India

School Strike Week 167. Today we are outside @StanChart asking them to stop funding our destruction. Banks are still pushing… https://t.co/UTH8SJ1GpD – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 1635516349000

LONDON: Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg attended a small protest in London on Friday against the role of global banks in the fossil fuel industry , before traveling to the next COP26 summit in Scotland.The 18-year-old environmental icon joined dozens of young protesters demanding that banks stop funding polluting projects, such as the extraction of fossil fuels, outside the headquarters of Standard Chartered Bank.After being overrun by hordes of waiting cameras, she briefly rallied with other young activists at the London Financial District site before leaving without making a speech.The group posed for a photo behind a banner that read “Define Climate Chaos!” Stop funding our destruction! While others held up signs with similar slogans.“Today we’re outside of @StanChart asking them to stop funding our destruction,” Thunberg tweeted shortly after.

“Banks are still pouring fanciful sums into fossil fuels, destabilizing the planet and putting the lives of many at risk.”

Protesters had already protested at several other sites in the City of London’s financial center and were due to hold a vigil later Friday outside the Bank of England.

“We have come here today as part of this week of action because (…) the UK and UK businesses have been funding climate chaos and the destruction of our islands for decades,” said Joseph Sikuli, an activist from Tonga in the South Pacific, told AFP.

Organizers say similar protests are being staged in 26 countries around the world ahead of COP26.

The 12-day gathering of world leaders and environmental policy Delegates begins Sunday in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Thunberg, whose Fridays For Future movement has inspired massive street protests around the world since 2018, confirmed that she plans to join a November 5 march to “climate justice” the.

Earlier this month, she expressed concern that the summit would not reach the historic deals needed to fight catastrophic climate change.

“As it stands, this COP will not lead to major changes, we will have to continue to push,” she told AFP on the sidelines of a climate concert organized in Stockholm.