Green transformation will rival industrial revolution: US climate envoy

Mr. Kerry expressed his point of view in a discussion with Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund within the framework of the Spring 2021 meetings of IMF and the World Bank.

They agreed that a “green and resilient recovery” of the COVID-19[feminine une pandémie est possible, mais la croissance économique mondiale sera probablement lente et inégale.

“ Aucune banque ne financera une nouvelle centrale au charbon ”

John Kerry: Il existe de nombreuses façons de relever le défi climatique en Amérique. Le président Biden a mis sur la table un plan de 2000 milliards de dollars, qui se traduira par la construction de 500000 bornes de recharge pour les véhicules électriques dans le pays, des milliers de bus électriques, y compris des bus scolaires, et un objectif de 100% d’électricité sans carbone, en 2035.

Toutes ces mesures généreront des actions dans le secteur privé. Les décisions de certaines des plus grandes institutions financières au monde sont motivées par des facteurs environnementaux, sociaux et de gouvernance (ESG), et des milliards de dollars vont être investis dans ce nouveau secteur pour éviter une catastrophe. Nous sommes loin derrière, mais nous pensons que ce sera la plus grande transformation économique depuis la révolution industrielle.

En Europe, aucune banque ou institution financière, ni même une source privée, ne financera une centrale électrique au charbon, mais nous devons nous éloigner du charbon plus rapidement. De nombreuses anciennes centrales au charbon fonctionnent à moins de 50% d’efficacité. Ils perdent de l’argent et n’envoient même pas d’énergie au réseau principal. Ils pourraient être supprimés progressivement sur une période de temps. Le gaz sera, dans une certaine mesure, un combustible de pont [to renewables].

The United States could help raise finance to reduce risk, then bring more money to the table for commercial investment in alternative fuel sources.

Unsplash Coal fired power stations in Nottingham, England.

Kristalina Georgieva: At the IMF, we have identified three pillars of the transition to a low-carbon economy. First, put a price on all carbon emissions. Today, only 23% of emissions are priced. The average price is $ 2 per tonne. By 2030, we need to be at $ 75 a tonne.

Carbon pricing and climate change Carbon pricing is seen as the most cost effective and flexible way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The cost of carbon is calculated based on its cost to society, land lost due to sea level rise, crop damage resulting from altered rainfall patterns, or health costs associated with sea-level rise. heat and droughts. Under this regime, the responsibility for paying for climate damage is transferred from the public to the producers of greenhouse gas emissions. This provides a strong financial case for shifting investments from high-emitting fossil fuel-based technologies to cleaner technologies.

Second, funding is needed for public investments in green infrastructure. The IMF can support countries in this regard. Five percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) currently invested would generate additional growth of 0.7 percent each year. This means that the investment would pay for itself in 15 years and create at least 12 million net jobs.

The third and extremely important pillar is to reduce the impact on those who are currently employed in the high carbon economy. For example, there must be a just transition for minors, so that they can benefit from new employment opportunities. If we are increasing revenues from carbon pricing, some of that money must be used to provide a buffer, to ease the pressure on companies to move away from carbon dependency. It is doable and it must be done.

China and the United States

John Kerry : At present, China says it will reach its peak emissions by 2030, and that it may be able to meet that target sooner, perhaps by 2025. The problem is that current models show that China peaks, plateau, rather than sufficiently reduce emissions.

About 30% of all emissions on the planet are produced by China, so if we don’t see a reduction between 2020 and 2030, we lose the ability to keep the global temperature 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, and we lose the ability to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Each nation must work together in this regard. If the United States went to zero emissions tomorrow it wouldn’t make the difference we need because we all need to reduce at the same time. This is the struggle we are facing.

China clearly needs to continue to grow and develop. We want it, and we don’t want it. We want to work with China and other countries to make sure they don’t make the mistakes we made and that we work together to develop new technologies such as hydrogen and biofuels for airplanes.

To do nothing is too expensive

John Kerry: The United States is the second largest emitter in the world. We need to do a better job of cutting emissions on an accelerated basis. President Biden pledges to do so. He’s hosting a virtual climate summit in April, he’s joined the Paris climate accord, and he’s crafted a $ 2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Climate action means jobs, whether it’s creating new sources of energy or switching from existing sources, building new cars or renovating homes. These are jobs for workers in all countries. We should embrace this.

Economists have repeatedly warned us: doing nothing costs our citizens, our taxpayers, more than responding to the climate crisis. We spent $ 365 billion cleaning up after three storms a few years ago, but we did not invest the $ 100 billion in the Green Climate Fund that would have provided resilience and adaptation to climate change and prevented some of this damage. We are simply not making the right choices.

Kristalina Georgieva: We have already started to offer a helping hand, especially to countries devastated by natural disasters. We have measures in place to help countries be better placed in the event of disasters. For example, we are discussing with our members a provision that will make $ 650 billion available to countries not only to take the necessary actions to deal with the pandemic and its impact, but also to make the necessary investments to transformation of their economy.

The urgency to act is obvious and alive: in the past six months, 10 million people have been displaced by floods and other forms of natural disasters. Fast forward to a world in which there are more climate-related disasters and more migration.

We are fortunate to benefit from a transformation for growth and for jobs. But we are also under enormous pressure to prevent a future that would be bleak for those we love most: our children and grandchildren.