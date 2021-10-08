Green light for ‘death and destruction’: UN ends Yemen war crimes investigation, sparks uproar

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) narrowly voted 21-18 Thursday to end the agency’s investigation into war crimes in Yemen despite pressure from Western states to continue with the mission.

Why is this important: The political conflict between a Saudi-led military coalition and Iranian-allied Houthi rebels has killed more than 8,200 civilians, including 2,270 children, and injured 13,283 civilians since 2015, UNHRC says.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Independent investigators said both sides committed potential war crimes, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and acts of torture.

About 80% of the Yemeni population is in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 12 million children, according to UNICEF.

Details: Thursday’s vote, however, marked the first time a resolution has been defeated in the UNHRC’s 15-year history, according to Reuters.

Bahrain and Russia helped push back the vote in front of Western opposition among the 47 council members.

Bahraini Ambassador Yusuf Abdulkarim Bucheeri argued during the debate that the international group of investigators had helped spread false information about the situation.

Amnesty International later accused Saudi Arabia to put pressure on the council to end its mission.

Saudi Arabia is not a voting member of the UN Human Rights Council, but Bahrain is an ally.

Dutch Ambassador Peter Bekker called the vote a major setback.

A spokesperson said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would continue to press for accountability in Yemen, according to Reuters.

What they say : “Words cannot describe our disappointment” said Mwatana for human rights, an independent Yemeni human rights organization. The group added that the vote gives “the green light to the belligerents to continue their campaign of death and destruction.”

Failure to renew the mandate is a “stain on the record of the Human Rights Council,” Akshaya Kumar, director of crisis advocacy at Human Rights Watch, tweeted in response.

“By voting against a much needed mandate, the Council has turned its back on the victims, bowed to pressure from the Saudi-led coalition, and put politics above principle.”

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free