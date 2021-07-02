Greek neo-Nazi Golden Dawn member arrested after 9 months on the run
ATHENS – Greek authorities have arrested a convicted member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party after nine months on the run, a government minister said on Friday.
Christos Pappas, the deputy party leader, was taken into custody Thursday evening in Athens. He is one of six former lawmakers sentenced to 13 years in prison after a historic trial in October which revealed that Golden Dawn had operated as a criminal organization, systematically carrying out violent attacks against left-wing critics and migrants.
He ran away shortly before the sentences were over announced in mid-October, but will now join the rest of the organization’s leadership in prison.
The decline of Golden Dawn was as dramatic as its rise, sparked by the murder of leftist musician Pavlos Fyssas in 2013 by one of its members, Giorgos Roupakias. The murder led to the arrest of the party leadership and a five-year trial that jailed most of its politicians and dozens of its supporters.
Initially an obscure far-right group in the 1980s, Golden Dawn was catapulted into mainstream Greek politics a decade ago after exploiting public discontent with austerity measures imposed by Greece’s international creditors. and a growing influx of migrants.
It presented itself as a patriotic and anti-establishment party and gained a foothold in Parliament from 2012 to 2019, becoming the third party in its heyday.
However, Golden Dawn has quietly maintained ties with far-right parties in Europe and the United States, even though its members have played down the party’s penchant for neo-Nazi symbols and paraphernalia. Mr Pappas, for example, described the photographs of himself doing the Nazi salute (one with his young son) as “joking.”
Initially, police suspected that Mr Pappas, 59, had fled abroad, and an international arrest warrant was issued in January. However, it turned out that he was much closer to his home: Police said Thursday evening that officers found him in an apartment near central Athens and arrested him along with a 52-year-old woman. years.
There were few immediately available details on the life of the fugitive neo-Nazi fugitive. Speaking by phone on Friday ahead of Mr Pappas’ scheduled transfer to Domokos high security prison in central Greece, his lawyer, Pericles Stavrianakis, said his client told him he was “just passing in front of “the apartment where he was arrested and that he had not traveled abroad in the past nine months.
Mr Pappas was one of two prominent members of Golden Dawn who escaped prison after their conviction. The second was Ioannis Lagos, a member of the European Parliament who had used his immunity to evade his sentence until his colleague European lawmakers revoked it. This led to his extradition to Greece in May.
The center-right Greek government on Friday hailed the arrest of Mr Pappas as the latest chapter in the tumultuous history of the party, which closed its seat in the fall of 2019 after failing to return to the Greek parliament.
Although less far-right parties have sprung up in the wake of Golden Dawn, they are much smaller and have not been linked to violence.
“Greek democracy has fought and eliminated the poisonous poison of the Golden Dawn,” government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said in a statement. “With the arrest of Christos Pappas, the chapter of this criminal organization is definitively closed.
