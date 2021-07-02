Greek neo-Nazi Golden Dawn member arrested after 9 months on the run

ATHENS – Greek authorities have arrested a convicted member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party after nine months on the run, a government minister said on Friday.

Christos Pappas, the deputy party leader, was taken into custody Thursday evening in Athens. He is one of six former lawmakers sentenced to 13 years in prison after a historic trial in October which revealed that Golden Dawn had operated as a criminal organization, systematically carrying out violent attacks against left-wing critics and migrants.

He ran away shortly before the sentences were over announced in mid-October, but will now join the rest of the organization’s leadership in prison.

The decline of Golden Dawn was as dramatic as its rise, sparked by the murder of leftist musician Pavlos Fyssas in 2013 by one of its members, Giorgos Roupakias. The murder led to the arrest of the party leadership and a five-year trial that jailed most of its politicians and dozens of its supporters.