Greece, like some other EU countries facing an increase in the number of cases, is adding restrictions for the unvaccinated.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday announced additional restrictions on the country’s unvaccinated population, in a bid to prevent a recent spike in coronavirus infections from increasing further.
From next Monday, access to more indoor spaces will be limited to those vaccinated, he said in a televised address. Evidence of a negative test will no longer be sufficient for unvaccinated people to enter cinemas, theaters, museums and gymnasiums, he said. The new restrictions expand those imposed in mid-September, which barred unvaccinated people from entering interior areas of cafes and restaurants.
To increase demand for recalls, Mitsotakis also said that vaccination certificates for people over 60 will expire after seven months. Greece opened eligibility for booster injections last week for all over 18s who received their last injection at least five and a half months ago. Those who received Pfizer, AstraZeneca, or Moderna vaccines initially were asked for a Pfizer or Moderna booster. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson hit were urged to get Pfizer, Moderna or a second Johnson & Johnson hit as a booster.
Mr. Mitsotakis called on everyone, especially the unvaccinated elderly, to get vaccinated without delay.
“Greece is mourning unnecessary losses because it simply does not have the vaccination rates of other European countries,” he said.
About 61 percent of Greeks are fully vaccinated, below the European Union average rate of 65.4 percent, according to the vaccine tracker of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Since the end of September, new daily cases have risen from an average of around 2,100 to more than 6,500, according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University, and daily Covid deaths have increased over the same period, from an average of around 30 to over 74.
With Europe as a whole experiencing a sustained wave of cases, severe restrictions in Greece have been matched or exceeded by other EU countries. Austria, for example, will impose full closures in two states – Salzburg and Upper Austria – next week, after imposing broad restrictions on the activities of unvaccinated people.
German parliament lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill whose measures include a rule that only people vaccinated against the virus, who have recovered from an infection, or who test negative can use public transport or get to work in person. The measure is expected to be adopted by all 16 states on Friday.
France and Italy have allowed people to enter indoor spaces such as cafes, museums and gymnasiums with a health pass indicating the holder has been vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 or has tested negative for the virus. However, both countries are reportedly considering restricting access to these areas to vaccinees.
The Czech Republic, which has seen some of its highest workloads since the start of the pandemic, will ban people without a vaccination card or proof of a previous Covid infection from restaurants, bars and hairdressers from Monday. They will also be prohibited from attending major events.
And lawmakers in the Netherlands, which report a record number of cases and a sharp increase in positive tests, recently reinstated mask warrants in some indoor public places and instituted a three-week partial confinement which includes earlier closing times for restaurants, bars and shops. However, the Dutch government has resisted urges to close schools, despite significant epidemics in people aged 4 to 12 years.
