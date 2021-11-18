Greece, like some other EU countries facing an increase in the number of cases, is adding restrictions for the unvaccinated.

Mr. Mitsotakis called on everyone, especially the unvaccinated elderly, to get vaccinated without delay.

“Greece is mourning unnecessary losses because it simply does not have the vaccination rates of other European countries,” he said.

About 61 percent of Greeks are fully vaccinated, below the European Union average rate of 65.4 percent, according to the vaccine tracker of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Since the end of September, new daily cases have risen from an average of around 2,100 to more than 6,500, according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University, and daily Covid deaths have increased over the same period, from an average of around 30 to over 74.

With Europe as a whole experiencing a sustained wave of cases, severe restrictions in Greece have been matched or exceeded by other EU countries. Austria, for example, will impose full closures in two states – Salzburg and Upper Austria – next week, after imposing broad restrictions on the activities of unvaccinated people.

German parliament lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill whose measures include a rule that only people vaccinated against the virus, who have recovered from an infection, or who test negative can use public transport or get to work in person. The measure is expected to be adopted by all 16 states on Friday.