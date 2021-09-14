Greece investigates crash that killed witness in Netanyahu trial

A former Israeli communications ministry official was scheduled to testify on allegations that the former prime minister offered benefits to a company for positive media coverage.

Greek authorities are investigating the crash of an Israeli private plane that killed a prosecution witness in Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial.

Haim Geron, a former senior official in Israel’s communications ministry, and his wife Esther were killed when the Cessna 182 single-engine plane crashed on Monday evening off the island of Samos.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry identified the victims, both 69 years old, adding that consular officials and the ministry were working with the family to return the bodies.

Geron was one of more than 300 prosecutor witnesses listed for Netanyahu’s trial on corruption charges.

The former Israeli prime minister is on trial for allegedly accepting expensive gifts from wealthy associates, allegations he denies.

Geron was due to testify on allegations that Netanyahu negotiated with a telecommunications company for positive coverage in exchange for policies benefiting the company.

The Greek Aviation and Aviation Accident Investigation Council is investigating the causes of the crash, officials said on Tuesday.

The single-engine took off from Haifa and crashed near Samos airport.

“Shortly before landing, communication with the Samos control tower was lost and the Civil Aviation Authority informed the search and rescue center of the loss of communication,” the authority said in a statement.

The bodies of the two Israeli occupiers were recovered by the coast guard hours later with the help of divers.

Netanyahu, now leader of the opposition in Israel’s parliament, has denied all charges and mocked the size of the witness list.

Kondylis, head of Greece’s aircraft accident investigation and aviation safety bureau, said on Tuesday that a team of specialists would travel to Samos on Wednesday to inspect the wreckage.

“A fisherman said (…) that there was a big explosion, followed by a smaller one,” Kondylis told AFP.

“The wreckage will show if this is the case,” Kondylis said, adding that the wreck was about 33 meters (108 feet) underwater and two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the ‘airport.

He added that he “hoped” that there would be more clarity on the causes of the crash in the next two weeks.