Greece appoints openly gay prime minister – Times of India

Greece appoints openly gay prime minister
ATHENS: Greece’s center-right government appointed the country’s openly gay prime minister on Monday in a cabinet reshuffle.
Nicolas Yatromanolakis, 44, has been appointed the new deputy culture minister after being promoted to the ministry’s secretary general.
The government retained its health and finance ministers and most other key positions in the reshuffle.
Greece is reeling from the impact of the pandemic which triggered a peak in deaths in the fall and is expected to have caused a 10.5% contraction of its gross domestic product in 2020. Despite the difficulties, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis left most of the key cabinet posts unchanged, retaining Christos Staikouras as finance minister and Vasilis Kilikias as health minister. Vaccinations were increased from nine to 50 hospitals nationwide on Monday.
