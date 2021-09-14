“Great Circle”, “Perplexity” among Booker Prize finalists

LONDON – Patricia lockwood, Richard Powers and Maggie Shipstead are among six novelists shortlisted this year for the Booker Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious literary prizes.

Powers is a finalist in “Bewilderment,” his novel about a widowed astrobiologist struggling to care for his son; Shipstead for “Large Circle», An epic about a woman who devotes her life to flying and the Hollywood actress is about to play it on screen; and Lockwood for “Nobody talks about it», His first novel partly written on the Internet.

The other shortlisted authors and books, announced at an online press conference Tuesday, are Anuk Arudpragasam for “A passage to the north», On the death of a caregiver amid a civil war in Sri Lanka; Nadifa Mohamed for “The Fortune Men”, about a miscarriage of justice in Wales; and Damon Galgut for “The promiseAbout a white family in post-apartheid South Africa.

Some of the most high-profile novels of the year, including Kazuo Ishiguro‘s “Klara and the sun,” do it Long list of 13 people in July but were not among the six finalists.