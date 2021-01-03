Great Britain, Trump, Covid-19: your Monday briefing

In a country where literature remains sacred, Olivier Nora, above, at the head of a major French publisher for 20 years, sees himself as a guarantor of what he described as “social good”.

Her publication last January of a book by the victim of a pedophile writer sparked a national report on sexism, age and consent. It also helped reveal what critics of the French publishing industry see as an isolated and disconnected literary elite long accustomed to operating above ordinary rules.

Here is what else is happening

Niger Massacre: Around 100 civilians were reportedly killed in two villages in a region besieged by militants. Gunmen have been described as having targeted men and boys in what was said to have been a revenge attack, just a week after the presidential election in Niger.

Attack in Pakistan: Armed men kidnapped and killed at least 11 coal miners in the southwest of the country, officials said. All of the victims were from the Hazaras ethnic group, a minority Shiite group that has often been the target of Sunni extremists.

Assange case: A judge in London plans to rule today on whether Britain should extradite Julian Assange in the United States, where the founder of WikiLeaks faces charges of conspiracy to hack into government computers and violation of espionage law in 2010 and 2011.