Great Britain, Trump, Covid-19: your Monday briefing
(Would you like to receive this briefing by e-mail? register.)
Hello.
We cover a virus warning in Britain, a wave President Trump’s election threat and Joe Biden’s Russia’s dilemma.
Johnson prepares Britain for more restrictions
Parts of England may face more severe limitations in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, as Britain faces an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations linked to a new, more transmissible variant of the virus.
But with classes restarting at many primary schools in England today, Mr Johnson added that parents should ‘absolutely’ send their children to school if possible. “Schools are safe,” he said in an interview with the BBC.
Britain has the higher number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Europe.
In other virus developments:
-
Pope Francis has criticized people who have traveled abroad during the pandemic, saying they ignored those who suffered. “Haven’t they thought of those who stayed at home, of the economic problems of many people who were overthrown by the pandemic, of those who are sick?” Francis said in a message broadcast from the Vatican.
-
American airports The busiest day of the pandemic was Saturday, with 1,192,881 passengers passing through security checkpoints, the government said. Public health officials say a post-Christmas peak may not be clear until the second week of January.
-
Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway announced new rules amid a growing wave of infections, Reuters reported, including a ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and on inviting visitors.
-
The New Zealand Department of Health said that from January 15, travelers arriving from Britain and the United States must show they have tested negative for the coronavirus before their departure.
Trump pressured state official to ‘find’ votes
In an hour-long phone call on Saturday, President Trump urged Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes for him to overturn the presidential election and vaguely threatened him with “a criminal offense”, according to an audio recording of the conversation.
He told the state’s Republican secretary of state that he should recalculate the vote count so that Mr. Trump, not Joe Biden, ends up winning the state’s 16 electoral votes.
Russia is both friend and foe for Biden
President-elect Joe Biden’s new national security adviser Jake Sullivan says the new administration will do so act quickly to renew the last major nuclear weapons treaty with Russia.
But renewing the fresh start will be made more complex by Mr Biden’s vow to also ensure that Moscow pays for what appears to be the biggest hack into U.S. government networks.
In an interview on CNN, Mr Sullivan also said that as soon as Iran came back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal – which it helped negotiate under President Barack Obama – there would be a “follow-up negotiation.” On its missile capabilities.
Relations with China: The recent investment deal between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the European Union could also complicate Mr. Biden’s efforts to forge a united front with the allies against China’s authoritarian policies and business practices.
If you have 7 minutes, it’s worth it
French literary elite: a year in the spotlight
In a country where literature remains sacred, Olivier Nora, above, at the head of a major French publisher for 20 years, sees himself as a guarantor of what he described as “social good”.
Her publication last January of a book by the victim of a pedophile writer sparked a national report on sexism, age and consent. It also helped reveal what critics of the French publishing industry see as an isolated and disconnected literary elite long accustomed to operating above ordinary rules.
Here is what else is happening
Niger Massacre: Around 100 civilians were reportedly killed in two villages in a region besieged by militants. Gunmen have been described as having targeted men and boys in what was said to have been a revenge attack, just a week after the presidential election in Niger.
Attack in Pakistan: Armed men kidnapped and killed at least 11 coal miners in the southwest of the country, officials said. All of the victims were from the Hazaras ethnic group, a minority Shiite group that has often been the target of Sunni extremists.
Assange case: A judge in London plans to rule today on whether Britain should extradite Julian Assange in the United States, where the founder of WikiLeaks faces charges of conspiracy to hack into government computers and violation of espionage law in 2010 and 2011.
Italy weeps: The 42-year-old murder Therefore it makes Gudeta, an immigrant of Ethiopian descent who raised goats and made cheese in a remote part of Italy, has resonated throughout the country. The Italian news media praised her as a model of integration.
Instantaneous: Above, Kai Jones jumping off a cliff in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The 14-year-old ski daredevil is already a pro, hovering over gigantic ledges and performing double back flips. He concedes: “I always say to myself: ‘How far can I push without scaring my mother? “
In memory: Brian urquhart, a British diplomat who joined the United Nations when he was born in 1945 and was a key aide to five of its secretaries-general while leading global peacekeeping operations, died Saturday at his home in Massachusetts. He was 101 years old.
The final frontier: Our scientific office offers a calendar and guide to astronomical events for 2021.
What we read: MIT Technology Review article on the worst tech flops of 2020. It’s a simple reminder that more doesn’t necessarily mean better.
Now a break from the news
Cook: This flaming baba with rum is an afternoon project with delicious and sophisticated results. In the video accompanying the recipe, Melissa Clark walks you through all the steps of making and baking the rich, airy yeast dough, and then firing.
Watch: BBC TV Movie “Elizabeth is missing” presents Glenda Jackson’s first screen performance since 1992. The famous actress stars as a woman who fights dementia as she searches for a lost friend.
Make: For many people, 2020 has not been a year to save money. Here’s how to manage your finances in the New Year, with some tips to reduce your expenses.
We will try to help you make New Year’s intentions in line with our At Home Ideas Collection on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
When the pandemic is over
The rollout of vaccines around the world marks the start of a hopeful chapter after nearly a year of lockdowns, restrictions and social distancing. Now that imagining an “after time” seems possible, we asked readers to share the first things they plan to do when the world returns to normal. Here are some of their responses.
Give a big hug
“Hold my grandmother very tight. I visited her once, but I just waved to her outside her room and then she responded by asking who I was. I lowered my mask to show her my face, and she asked me to come over. I said I couldn’t.
Mika Amador, Manila
See the family …
“I want to go to my homeland, Peru, to see the ashes of my mother and my father. He died in November and I couldn’t say goodbye to him for fear of traveling there during the pandemic.
Karina Bekemeier, San Francisco
… and get away from them
“I hire a babysitter and go out dancing.”
Amanda Vaught, Brooklyn, New York
Travel in the world
“I am 85 years old. When the pandemic started I was 84 and when it ends I will probably be 86. Two years at the end of life are rather precious. What I would like to do is fly to Boston and hike the Freedom Trail; drive to Maine and find a lobster shack; and visit Egypt to descend the Nile.
Jo Procter, Chevy Chase, Md.
That’s it for this briefing. See you next time.
– Victoria
Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the news break. You can join the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
PS
• We’re listening “Daily. Our last episode is on the story of the 1964 Alaska earthquake.
• Here is today Mini crossword puzzle, and a clue: Parts of a six pack (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. retired as president of the New York Times Company on December 31 and handed the reins over to his son, AG Sulzberger, publisher of The Times.
Source link