MADRID, October 22 (IPS) – “Imagine that the land that your family has worked for generations is suddenly taken from you, bought by wealthy companies or governments to produce food or biofuels or simply as a profitable investment for you. other people, often far away. You gaze helplessly at vast swathes of land cleared for monocultures and rivers polluted with runoff and chemicals.

Unfortunately, this is happening all over the world, especially in Africa, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Eastern Europe.

This is perhaps one of the most appropriate introductions to the extensive global practice of ‘land grabbing’, as mentioned by a grassroots global organization, founded in 1989 to prevent the disappearance of cultures and traditions. local foods, and “countering the rapid rise of living and combating people’s declining interest in the food they eat, where it comes from and how our food choices affect the world around us.” “

What is land grabbing?

Land grabbing is the practice of buying or leasing large tracts of fertile land by public or private entities, a phenomenon that increased dramatically following the global food economic crisis of 2007-2008, dyou write the Slow food organization.

Today, land grabbing affects millions of hectares, the equivalent of an area as large as Spain, and it continues to expand inexorably, he adds.

“The transfer of large plots of agricultural land to local communities threatens food sovereignty and their very existence. It also endangers the environment and biodiversity by promoting intensive monoculture based on fertilizers and pesticides.

“One of the lingering effects of the 2007-08 food price crisis on the global food system is the increasingly frequent acquisition of farmland in developing countries by other countries seeking to secure their food supply. .

In other words, land grabbing is the practice of large-scale land acquisitions: the purchase or rental of large plots of fertile land by private or state-owned companies, governments and corporations. individuals.

Who are the land grabbers?

These private companies, including the so-called “vulture funds”, are financial holding companies dedicated to making large profits by buying agricultural land, forests, real estate, mines for the extraction of all kinds of materials essential to large industries. , mainly based in rich countries, especially for the tech giants.

Not to mention vast expanses of land acquired or leased in developing countries, with the aim of cultivating and exporting highly profitable cash crops. Also forests, to be exploited by the wood industries.

The practice of land grabbing as used in the 21st century refers to large-scale land acquisitions or leases for periods ranging from 25 to 99 years, following the global food price crisis of 2007-08.

Thanks to it, buyers pay a sum of money per hectare, and sometimes part of the food produced from these fertile soils.

In most cases, foreclosure operations are carried out under a legal umbrella.

The impacts

The consequences of these practices are harsh.

In the case of agricultural land grabbing, they involve the depletion of soil fertility, the use of huge amounts of often scarce water resources – water grabbing – soil pollution and waterways by chemicals, the shrinking of local agriculture, the expropriation of a large number of hectares, all of this, among others, leading to growing food insecurity in developing countries and consequently , their growing dependence on food imports.

What extension?

The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)) valued in 2009, that between 15 and 20 million hectares of agricultural land in developing countries had changed hands since 2006.

The estimated value was calculated for 2009 IFPRI data at 15-20 million hectares of agricultural land in developing countries, worth around US $ 20-30 billion.

For its part, tthe Terrestrial Portal reports that the “investments” made by investors in their home countries and after their removal, found only 26 million hectares of transnational land acquisitions, which removes much of the Asian investments.

Other reports indicate that Brazil, at 11 percent, is among the largest developing countries targeted, followed by Sudan with 10 percent.

Who are the big grapples?

GRAIN or the international nonprofit organization that supports small farmers and social movements in their struggles for community-controlled and biodiversity-based food systems, says the United States, United Arab Emirates and China represent all about 12% of these agreements. , followed by India with 8%; the United Kingdom with 6%; South Korea with 5%; South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Malaysia, all with 4 percent.

At the same time, the estimates cited by Wikipedia concerning the extent of land acquisitions, published in September 2010 by the World Bank, showed that more than 460,000 square kilometers or 46,000,000 hectares of large-scale agricultural land acquisitions or negotiations were announced between October 2008 and August 2009, with two-thirds of the requested land concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa.

It also provides quotes indicating that investors can be broadly divided into three types: agribusiness, governments, and speculative investors. Governments and businesses in the Gulf States have played a very important role with businesses in East Asia.

And that many investment vehicles and agricultural producers belonging to European and American interests have also initiated investments. These players were motivated by a number of factors, including cheap land, the potential for improved agricultural production, and rising food and biofuel prices.

Additionally, food-focused investments, which account for about 37 percent of land investments globally, are primarily undertaken by two groups of actors: due to fears surrounding national food security.

The truth about land grabbing

If all that is not enough, here is another explanatory primer on the human impact of land grabbing like cited through Oxfam America:

“Imagine waking up one day to be told you are beautiful about to be evicted from your home – being told that you no longer have the right to stay on land that you have lived for years. And then, if you refuse to leave, you will be forcibly evicted. For many communities in developing countries this is a familiar story. “

Over the past decade, Oxfam adds, more than 81 million acres of land worldwide, an area the size of Portugal, have been sold to foreign investors. Some of these transactions are what is known as land grabbing: land transactions that occur without the free, prior and informed consent of communities, which often results in farmers being forced out of their homes and that families are starving.

The global rush for land leaves people hungry

Oxfam also explains that the 2008 spike in food prices triggered a rush in land deals.

“While these large-scale land deals are supposed to be made to grow food, the crops grown on the land rarely feed the local people. Instead, the land is used to grow profitable crops, like sugar cane, palm oil, and soybeans, often for export. . “

In fact, he continues, more than 60 percent of crops grown on land purchased by foreign investors in developing countries are for export, instead of feeding local communities. “Worse yet, two-thirds of these farmland deals are in countries with serious hunger problems.

Following all the above, some questions arise. For example, when the leaders of developing countries intend to formulate laws preventing land grabbing? What do international laws say? And why are the mainstream media around the world not reporting on such a dramatic issue? … Why this heavy curtain of silence?