Grab says in ‘position to acquire’ as Gojek merger talks turn

Large investors in both companies support a merger, but regional regulators will likely be more cautious.

Grab, Southeast Asia’s largest food transport and delivery company, told staff it was in a good position to make acquisitions as it spoke of its strengths after a report that it was close to a merger with rival Gojek.

For its part, Gojek’s management, in their own memo to staff, said that it was ‘very well capitalized’, that it had enough lead to develop its business for many years and that it did not. “No compelling reason” to enter into the type of deal mentioned in the media. .

The notes to their employees on Thursday follow a Bloomberg report that the two companies have made substantial progress in merger negotiations. According to the report, Grab’s chief executive, Anthony Tan, would lead the new company, while Gojek executives would run the combined Indonesian business under the Gojek brand.

Large investors in the two companies have backed a merger in recent years, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Grab and Gojek are billion dollar rivals [File: Beawiharta/Reuters]

Grab, Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup with more than $ 15 billion and backed by SoftBank Group, declined to comment on Tan’s memo and merger report. Gojek, worth around $ 10 billion, also declined to comment on his rating and the possibility of a merger.

Singapore-based Grab and Jakarta-based Gojek have become one-stop shops for ridesharing, food delivery, payments and insurance in Southeast Asia. The region, with a population of 650 million, is expected to see its internet economy grow beyond $ 100 billion this year.

“There is speculation again about a deal with Gojek,” Grab’s Tan told employees in the note seen by Reuters. “Our business momentum is good, and as with any rumor of market consolidation, we are the ones who are in a position to acquire,” he said.

He said Grab had become profitable before overhead and operations had completely returned to pre-pandemic levels.

In their memo to staff, Gojek co-CEOs Kevin Aluwi and Andre Soelistyo noted that the company was “Indonesia’s largest tech company with a strong presence in multiple markets.”

“Our list of investors is the envy of every other pre-IPO in the world, with Google, Tencent, Facebook, Paypal and many more continuing to weigh in behind us,” they said.

Grab operates across Southeast Asia, and demand for delivery services has skyrocketed alongside the COVID-19 pandemic [File: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]

Even if a deal is struck, analysts say any tie-up would likely face opposition from competitive watchdogs.

“The scale of their operations and their dominant position in the markets in which they operate may hinder the planned merger, as regulators are likely to have anti-competition concerns,” said Aurojyoti Bose of the company. GlobalData analysis.