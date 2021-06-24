Governments must protect those who help torture victims, human rights experts say

In one declaration to mark the International Day of Support for Victims of Torture on saturday, three Human Rights Council– appointed independent experts insisted that “those who have endured the ordeal of torture … have an enforceable right to fair and adequate compensation”, including rehabilitation.

Follow the Convention

They argued that the Convention Against Torture (CAT) provides reparations for gross human rights violations and the restoration of dignity.

“It is particularly important that governments respect and uphold the right to redress,” they said, adding that the authorities should ensure that doctors and other professionals who treat victims of torture can perform their work without hindrance.

The same guarantees should also be given to civil society organizations and rights defenders so that they can do the essential work of documenting torture and supporting the rehabilitation of victims, rights experts said.

The term “rehabilitation” includes medical, psychological, social and other appropriate specialized treatment.

Fight retaliation

UN expertswarned in 2012 that victims of torture face reprisals for complaining or cooperating with the UN.

“Since then, the trend of retaliation and seriousness reported against individuals and groups specifically for engaging with the UN has increased,” they said.

CAT, the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and the Special Rapporteur on Torture all adopted measures to combat reprisals and reprisals against civil society organizations fighting against torture and assisting victims.

“Vital” civic space

Last year, Secretary General António Guterresadopted aCall to action for human rights which makes civic space a priority area and delivered theUN Guidance Note: Protecting and Promoting Civic Space.

In their statement, the experts called for civic space as “vital” to prevent and combat torture and protect the rights of those who have been persecuted and abused.

“We urge States to respect the absolute and universal prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and to create an environment conducive to the reparation and rehabilitation of victims of torture, and to the freedom to ‘action by civil society,’ they said. .

Special rapporteurs and independent experts are appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council to examine and report on a specific human rights theme or on the situation of a country. They are not UN staff, nor are they paid for their work.

