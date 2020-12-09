World
Government violation of religious freedom in Pak; in India, much of communal violence: an American diplomat – Times of India
WASHINGTGON: The violation of religious freedom Pakistan is made by the government, while in India, much of it is community violence, said a senior US diplomat, explaining why Islamabad, and not New Delhi, has been named as a country of particular concern by the United States.
American secretary of Mike Pompeo State Monday named Pakistan and China as well as eight other countries which are particularly concerned to engage in or tolerate “systematic, continuous and egregious violations of religious freedom”.
The United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommended that the state department to designate India also as a country of particular concern (CPC). Notably, the State Department did not accept the recommendation.
India has rejected USCIRF’s observations against the country in its Annual Report.
“We reject the comments on India in the USCIRF annual report. His biased and biased comments against India are nothing new. But on this occasion, his inaccurate statements reached new levels. It has not been able to advance its own commissioners in its efforts, ”the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said in April in response to questions from the media on the observations of the annual report of the ‘USCIRF.
“We see it as an organization of particular concern and we will treat it accordingly,” the spokesperson said.
U.S. Goodwill Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Tuesday Samuel brownback defended the action taken against Pakistan.
“(In) Pakistan – many of their actions (violations of religious freedom) are committed by the government. In India, some of them are carried out by the government and the law that was passed, and much of the community violence. And then when that happens, we try to determine whether or not there has been effective police enforcement, legal action after the community violence, ”he told reporters in one report. conference call.
Brownback was responding to a question about why Pompeo had identified Pakistan as a country of particular concern and not India. America’s top diplomat said half of the world’s population locked up for apostasy or blasphemy are in Pakistani prisons.
“We just had a really tough webinar this morning on forced wives in China, and one of the source locations is religious minorities in Pakistan, Christians, and Hindu women marketed as concubines or forced wives in China because there is no effective support, and then there is discrimination… against religious minorities which make them more vulnerable, ”he said.
“That doesn’t mean India doesn’t have problems. (…) Violence is a problem. We will continue to raise these issues, but these are some of the reasons Pakistan continues to be on the CCP’s list and India is not, ”Brownback said, adding that he had made several trips to the two countries.
The commission made several recommendations that the secretary failed to follow up, and that was one of them, Borwnback said when asked why India was not identified as a country of particular concern.
“We are monitoring the situation in India very closely. The secretary has been there several times. These issues have been raised in private discussions at the government level – at the government level, and they will continue to be. “, did he declare.
“I cannot get into the decision-making process that the secretary has gone through. He is well aware of most of the community violence that is occurring in India; he is well versed in the law that was enacted and the issues associated with it. (Narendra) Modi. And like I said he lifted it to the highest level, but he just decided at this point not to put them on a CPC or a special watch list, ”Brownback said. .
