World
Government, rebels officially sign Nepal peace deal – Times of India
KATHMANDOU: The Nepalese government and a communist rebel group officially signed a peace accord on Friday that is hoped will end violent attacks, extortion and bombing by rebels.
Rebel leader Netra Bikram Chand, who is better known by his guerrilla name Biplav, came out of hiding on Friday after the government lifted the ban on his Nepalese Communist Party group so that he could participate in the public signing of the peace agreement .
“Nepal has entered a peaceful era. There is no more violence in Nepal nor violent conflict in Nepal,” Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli said at the ceremony.
As part of the peace deal, the government will lift its ban on the group, release all members and supporters of their party from prison and drop all legal proceedings against them. In return, the rebel group agrees to renounce all violence and resolve any problem through peaceful dialogue.
This group had split from the Maoist Communist Party, which fought government troops between 1996 and 2006, when it renounced its armed revolt, accepted UN-monitored peace talks, and joined mainstream politics.
The Maoist fighting left 17,000 dead, hundreds missing and many more mutilated.
Rebel leader Netra Bikram Chand, who is better known by his guerrilla name Biplav, came out of hiding on Friday after the government lifted the ban on his Nepalese Communist Party group so that he could participate in the public signing of the peace agreement .
“Nepal has entered a peaceful era. There is no more violence in Nepal nor violent conflict in Nepal,” Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli said at the ceremony.
As part of the peace deal, the government will lift its ban on the group, release all members and supporters of their party from prison and drop all legal proceedings against them. In return, the rebel group agrees to renounce all violence and resolve any problem through peaceful dialogue.
This group had split from the Maoist Communist Party, which fought government troops between 1996 and 2006, when it renounced its armed revolt, accepted UN-monitored peace talks, and joined mainstream politics.
The Maoist fighting left 17,000 dead, hundreds missing and many more mutilated.
Source link