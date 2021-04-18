GOP’s White House Hopes Ahead As Trump Consider Running

WASHINGTON (AP) – Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him is already starting.

Former Trump Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, launched an aggressive schedule to visit states that will play a central role in the 2024 Republican primaries and he signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Mike pence, The former vice president of Trump, launched a political advocacy group, finalized a book offer and later this month will give his first speech since leaving office in South Carolina. And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wooed donors, including in Trump’s backyard, with a prominent speech to the former president at a GOP Fundraising Retreat Dinner this month in Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort town where Trump now lives.

Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders worried about doing so. freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates, delaying preparations as he teased another race. Instead, many Republicans with national ambitions are openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump keep thinking about their own plans.

They fundraise, recruit and work to build awareness. These measures reflect both the party’s fervor to reclaim the White House and the reality that mounting a modern presidential campaign is a multi-year effort.

“You build the arc before it rains,” said Michael Steel, a Republican strategist who worked for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign, among others. “They’re going to do the things they need to do if he decides not to show up.”

Trump, at least for now, gives them a lot of leeway, convinced that they do little to threaten his own ambitions.

“It is a free country. People can do whatever they want, “Trump adviser Jason Miller said in response to the measures.” But, “he added,” if Present Trump decides to run in 2024, the nomination will be hers if you pay attention to public poll of Republican voters. “

Polls show that Trump remains a dominant figure among GOP voters despite his November loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Republican leaders, including those who might hope to succeed him one day, have been careful to look after his ego and make it clear that they have no intention of challenging his position.

Florida Senator Rick Scott, chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, presented Trump with a new “Champion for Freedom Award” last weekend, which the group released – with a photo of a smiling, dressed-up Trump. golf holding a small, shiny cup – even after the former president attacked Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in a speech laden with blasphemy.

A day later, old South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who many see as a top contender for 2024, told The Associated Press that she would not be in the race if Trump ran again.

“I wouldn’t be running if President Trump did, and I would talk to him about it,” she said in Orangeburg, South Carolina. “It’s something we’ll have a conversation about at some point, if that decision is something that has to be fabricated.”

Deference is, in part, a recognition of Trump’s continued power. Even out of the office and without his Twitter megaphone, Trump remains deeply popular with the GOP base and is bolstered by an $ 85 million war chest that can be shared with approved candidates, spent on advertising, and used to fund candidates. travel and pay surveys and consultants.

Trump plans to increase his visibility soon, with aides discussing options for holding rallies as early as late spring or summer. “There is a pretty strong demand out there to get President Trump on the road,” Miller said.

Many Republicans agree that Trump would move to the front of the pack if he chose to mount a bid to become the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms. Yet there is deep skepticism in many corners of the party that Trump will run again.

While those close to him insist he is serious, many see Trump’s continued flirtations as a way to maintain his relevance as he has settled into a comfortable life after the White House. At Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, he is courted by contestants and greeted with applause and standing ovations every time he enters the dining room.

In the meantime, other potential candidates are taking action, even as many of their aides insist their goal squarely is to focus on next year’s congressional election and help Republicans take back the election. control of the House and the Senate.

Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, said activity in his state began even earlier this year than in the last two election cycles, with every candidate on his 2024 potential list having already visited or considering to visit the first state on the GOP appointment schedule.

“I don’t know anyone – honestly, anyone – who is reluctant to go out,” he said. “Now some are a little more subtle than others, but it might not necessarily be Donald Trump related. It could just be related to their campaign style and not wanting to get too far ahead of their skis until what they see if they have the slightest grip. “

Pompeo, arguably the most aggressive to date, is among those who have spent time in Iowa, as well as New Hampshire, and this past week he spoke to the World Values ​​Network of Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in New York City, where he was featured on video by the Republican. mega-honorable Miriam Adelson. And on Saturday, he headlined the Palm Beach County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day dinner in Mar-a-Lago with Scott and DeSantis.

DeSantis, who is due for re-election next year, recently hired a senior Republican strategist who served as executive director of the Republican Governors Association. DeSantis also used the race to create a deep fundraising network that could support him if he chooses to run nationwide.

The party, which for a time seemed crippled by division, has become more united in its opposition to Biden, even as Trump continues to train with McConnell and strives to defeat incumbents who voted for his impeachment. Republicans in Congress have found common cause against Biden’s border policies, voting against his COVID-19 relief bill and pushing for new restrictions on voting, while opposing corporate interference in the debate on voting rights.

“I think you would find broad agreement in our party that we need to have a debate on politics,” said Rep. Liz Cheney of R-Wyoming, the Third House Republican, who continues to face to a huge reaction after voting for Trump. “We need to talk about politics,” she said, speaking to Georgetown University’s Institute for Politics and Public Service last week.

Regardless of Trump’s final decision, his critics and cronies say they see the party’s future as dependent on maintaining their appeal to Trump voters, while winning back the suburban voters who abandoned them last fall. .

“ I think everyone is trying to come up with that magical combination of ‘Trump-plus’, of continuing to appeal to the new voters President Trump has brought into the Republican coalition while bringing back some of the college-educated commuters. who were repelled by his antics, ”Steel said.

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Orangeburg, South Carolina contributed to this report.