GOP’s Mike Carey and Democrats’ Shontel Brown win U.S. House seats in Ohio
COLOMB: Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, defeated a two-term state lawmaker to win a US House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown took victory in a second Congressional district up for grabs in the Cleveland area.
The election results will leave Democrats with a 221-213 advantage over Republicans in Congress, with Brown and Carey each retaining one seat for their respective party. A third open seat in Congress in Florida, where the primaries were held on Tuesday, is also very likely to remain the status quo and in Democratic hands.
Carey, 50, defeated Democratic State Representative Allison Russo, public health policy consultant, in the 15th Congressional District, after the most competitive race in years. The former holder, Republican Steve stiver, resigned in April to become CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce after a decade in Congress.
Carey told people at a victory party on Tuesday, “We have too many career politicians in Washington. It’s the last thing I’ll be.”
Brown, 46, a member of the Cuyahoga County Council who also chairs the County Democratic Party, won the Cleveland area House seat, previously held by Marcia Fudge, who resigned to become housing and housing secretary urban development in the Biden administration.
Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist, in the heavily Democratic district that stretches from Cleveland to Akron. She said she was ready to get down to business.
“I pledge to travel to Washington as a unifier and will work with President Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress to lead a rapid health and economic recovery from the pandemic for the people of Ohio,” said Brown in a statement.
The two winners will serve the remainder of their predecessors’ terms, which runs until January 2023. They are due for re-election next year according to a congressional map that is being redesigned to retain the seat.
Former President Donald Trump approved Carey, calling him a “brave fighter” and visiting the state to campaign for him, as former Vice President Mike Pence did. Trump praised Carey in a statement Tuesday, saying he was proud to have backed him “early and firmly” and saying he would be “a great member of Congress!” President Joe Biden backed Russo, who raised more money in the district than any Democrat in history.
Brown’s election marks a victory for establishment Democrats, who have sought to defend the district against a progressive takeover. His supporters included Hillary Clinton, US Representative Jim Clyburn and several unions.
But victory can be short-lived.
Already, Brown’s main defeated opponent, progressive Nina Turner, has started campaigning for the full term of Congress up for grabs in 2022. A former state senator, she was the national spokesperson for the US senator’s presidential nominations. Vermont Bernie Sanders and remains one of the progressive movements. the hardest-working congressional candidates.
In Florida, 11 Democrats were on the ballot in Tuesday’s special primary elections for the seat of Democratic Representative Alcee Hastings, who died in April of pancreatic cancer. One of the candidates is a representative of the State Omari hardy, who was 3 years old when Hastings was elected in 1992. Hastings was the longest-serving member of the Florida congressional delegation.
Republican Jason Mariner won the Republican nomination to run for the 20th Congressional District seat, but the district is a strong Democrat. The Democratic primary winner is seen as a lock for the January general election, but the results were too close to be announced Tuesday night after most votes were counted in the South Florida district.
With nearly 99% of the votes counted, less than 100 votes separate the two leaders in a field of 11 Democrats. Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness and CEO of a healthcare company Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick led the overcrowded primary, each with nearly 24% of the vote.
The district is predominantly black and covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.
