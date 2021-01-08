GOP’s David Perdue concedes Jon Ossoff in Georgia second round

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic scrutiny in the United States Senate moved closer to completion on Friday after Georgia Republican David Perdue conceded defeat to Democrat Jon Ossoff.

A day earlier, Kelly Loeffler of the GOP conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in the other Georgia Senate race.

Perdue thanked his supporters in a statement before acknowledging his loss in Tuesday’s election, saying: “I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent on this victory in the second round.

After their controversial run marked by sharp personal attacks, Perdue’s statement did not mention Ossoff by name.

A spokesperson for Ossoff’s campaign said the Democrat did not receive a call from Perdue and they learned of his concession in the media.

The victory means Ossoff, 33, will be the youngest sitting member of the U.S. Senate and the state’s first Jewish senator.

Perdue, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was first elected to the Senate in 2014. He led Ossoff by about 88,000 votes in the November general election, but failed to exceed the 50% required for avoid the second round.

When Georgia’s two Senate elections dragged on, Ossoff was supported by the national implications of the race as well as Trump’s persistent false attacks on the election results.

The victories of Ossoff and Warnock mark a dramatic change in the Georgian political landscape, dominated by Republicans for years. President-elect Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992 following his victory in November.

Ossoff and Warnock will be officially sworn in after the election results are certified. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has until January 22 to certify the results, although it can be done earlier.

Democratic victories in Georgia will result in a 50-50 split in the Senate, giving the deciding vote to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.