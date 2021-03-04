GOP senators slam Pentagon candidate’s ‘partisan’ tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) – Administration candidate Biden for Pentagon political adviser came under heavy criticism from Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, including accusations he was too partisan.

Colin Kahl, who served as national security adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama administration, has faced repeated questions about his previous support for the Iran nuclear deal and how he would address this issue now. And a number of GOP senators have said they are troubled by the partisan tweets Kohl has issued during Donald Trump’s presidency and will oppose his appointment. It was not clear whether there was enough opposition to derail his appointment.

“We know there is a new administration and that we will have political disagreements that we will all try to resolve,” said panel-ranking Republican Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma. “But how are you going to rectify the fact that many Americans, including those who work in the Department of Defense, only know you through your very partisan comments?” How can we be sure that you will be a model of non-partisan political analysis – what the job demands – if you are confirmed? “

Kahl said he had worked on a bipartisan basis in his previous jobs in the Obama administration, which included a stint as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East issues at the Pentagon from 2009 to 2011. And he told the panel: “This is not political work, it is political work … I have a long experience in putting politics aside and working on politics.”

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and others read a number of Kahl’s tweets that condemned Republicans and the Trump administration. Cotton said the “volatile” tweets would hamper his ability to work with Congress, adding that “your judgment on war and peace is almost always wrong.”

In response, Kahl apologized, saying the past few years have been politically polarizing and there were times he got swept up in it on social media.

The story continues

“There were a number of positions taken by President Trump that I strongly opposed,” he said. “I think the language I used to oppose these was sometimes disrespectful, and for that, I apologize.”

Kahl gained wider support from Democrats, including Senator Maizie Hirono of Hawaii, who berated committee members for criticizing Kahl’s tweets.

“This kind of criticism of tweets from people who haven’t said anything about the kind of false and racist tweets from the former president, I think, is pretty rich,” she said.

Others, including panel chair Senator Jack Reed, DR.I., called for commitments to improve Pentagon policies and relations with other countries that deteriorated during Trump’s tenure. Reed said he hoped Kahl would help establish a strong defense policy office to ensure a unified effort on national security challenges and to re-establish ties with NATO and other allies.