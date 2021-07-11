GOP lawmakers say Biden failed to react strongly enough to Iranian-backed attacks on US personnel at least 6 times last week in Iraq and Syria

President Joe Biden waves his hand as he walks on the Ellipse after stepping off Marine One on May 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Iranian-backed militias carried out multiple attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria, Reuters reported.

In at least one of six attacks, two US servicemen were injured.

“The continued assaults by Iranian-backed militias against US personnel in Iraq cannot be tolerated,” Republican Senator Jim Inhofe said. Politics.

Republican lawmakers have said President Joe Biden is not reacting strongly enough after numerous attacks on US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed militias, Politics reported.

Over the past week, at least six rocket and drone attacks have targeted US soldiers and diplomats. On Wednesday, for example, two US servicemen were injured when at least 14 rockets hit an Iraqi air base housing US troops, Reuters reported.

Politico reported that this week’s exchanges are the latest in a long series of back-and-forth attacks between US-backed militias and Iran.

Biden has strived to be less involved in the region to focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, and Republicans have criticized the minimal approach.

“The continued assaults by Iranian-backed militias against US personnel in Iraq cannot be tolerated,” Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, the top Republican official on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement. communicated to Politico. “President Biden must come up with a real strategy to deter and end these attacks, rather than continuing his bare minimum, tit for tat approach that fails to deter Iran or its militias and is life-threatening to Americans. in danger.”

Former US Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense for the Middle East under former President Donald Trump Mick Mulroy told Politico that “Iran must know that it cannot hide behind its forces vicarious”.

Biden ordered airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias on the Iraqi-Syrian border late last month, as well as in February following attacks on American staff, but faced the backlash from the progressives.

“I will be informed of the imminent damage to our troops which the president has a duty to protect and of the reasons why the administration felt it was necessary for self-defense,” said Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California, who sits to the House Armed Services Committee. , Told John Haltiwanger Insider last month. “What this shows, however, is the need for a broader strategy to bring our troops home so that they are not in danger and to defuse tensions with Iran.”

During a press conference, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby addressed the attacks on Thursday and said the United States was evaluating a response.

“Obviously, deeply concerned. We take the safety and security of our people abroad very seriously. And you have seen us respond appropriately when that safety and security has been threatened,” Kirby said.

