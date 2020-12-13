Google makes it easy to try out experimental Chrome features

Test Chrome Versions sometimes experimental features, but you almost wouldn’t know it when you frequently have to turn on obscure parameter flags to use them. It could soon be much easier, however. Ghacks and Android Police have learned that Chrome Canary 89 includes a Chrome Labs feature that provides quick access to experimental features. If you want to access a Reading list or tab search, all you need to do is click on a beaker icon, toggle the experience from a drop-down menu, and restart the browser.

You currently need to enable Chrome Labs through its own flag (navigate to “chrome: // flags /” in the address bar and search for “Chrome Labs”). It is not certain whether this is limited to Canary or will reach more perfected versions over time.