Google Home update makes it easier to review Nest camera images | Engaged

An update is underway for the Google home An app that should make it easier for users to jump between events captured by Nest devices. The new “transport controls,” as Google calls them, include play / pause, rewind, and forward buttons. The feature works with images from the wired and wireless version of Nest Cam, the Battery-powered Nest Doorbell and Nest Cam with Floodlight.

So far as 9to5 Google Notes, users had to browse the timeline or go to the Full History tab to access all events. While it’s now faster to switch between events compared to the Nest app, Home users won’t have the granular control of the front and back buttons of the old app, which moved the playhead 15 seconds at a time in any direction.

Navigating Nest’s recording history in the Google Home app has apparently been a bogeyman for many Nest users. As such, improving this experience is a welcome initiative. Users were able to view Nest activity in the Feeds tab of Google Home since March 2020, the change therefore seems late.