Google employees urge company to support Palestinians: report

A group of Jewish employees calls on the CEO of the company to condemn the harm done by the Israeli military to the Palestinians.

A group of Jewish Google employees called on the company to condemn the actions of the Israeli military against a backdrop of bombing raid Gaza Strip and support the Palestinians, according to a report.

In an internal letter, employees called on CEO Sundar Pichai to publicly condemn the attacks, including “direct acknowledgment of the harm done to Palestinians by the Israeli military and gang violence,” reported the news site The Verge.

The appeal is made by the resource group for Jewish diaspora employees in technology, a new group formed last year after splitting up from the group of Google employees “Jewglers”, which has been accused of ‘stifle criticism of Israel, The Verge reported.

Beyond the public statement, the letter calls on Google to “center” the voice of Palestinian Google employees in the future; fund aid to Palestinians “affected by military violence”; “Reject any definition of anti-Semitism which considers criticism of Israel or Zionism to be anti-Semitism”; and the review and termination of “contracts with institutions that support Israeli violations of Palestinian rights, such as the Israel Defense Forces”.

The letter had collected 250 signatures on Tuesday, according to The Verge.

Members of Jewish Disapora in Tech told the news site they were inspired to write the letter after the so-called “Jewglers” group failed to issue a statement condemning violence against Palestinians.

On Wednesday, at least 219 Palestinians, including 63 children, were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, which destroyed infrastructure and hundreds of homes.

At least 12 Israelis, including two children, were killed by rockets fired by armed groups from Gaza.

The escalation came after protests against the forced eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem and crackdowns and raids on the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque – the third holiest site in Islam.

Amid the escalation, there were also inter-communal clashes across Israel and murderous repression by Israeli security forces on protests in the occupied West Bank.