Gold mining in the past for Australian migrants

On the dusty Ballarat gold fields, a group of Chinese miners discover the body of a white woman dressed in Chinese clothes. Knowing what deadly consequences could result if authorities believe that a Chinese murdered a white woman, they hide the body. So begins “New Golden Mountain, A new historical drama on SBS that quickly gained popularity for its fresh take on a familiar piece of Australia’s past.

It’s always difficult to determine what makes a show resonate, but in a time of pandemic where anti-Asian racism has flared up, and as a relationship between Australia and its biggest trading partner continue to deteriorate, we sometimes have the impression that Chinese Australians have defined themselves by being stuck between two countries, our belonging being a perpetual question. And “New Gold Mountain” provides a new – or rather an old – lens to examine the matter, reminding us that while difficult race relations are not new, neither are the contributions of Chinese in Australia for over 200 years. more.

The four-part miniseries, premiering this week, are inspired by real and untold stories of Australia’s gold fields in the 1850s: mostly of the 24,000 Chinese miners who came to Victoria to try their luck, but also women who run newspapers, native trackers and more. While this is essentially a mysterious murder, race and social roles are undercurrents that inform the characters’ actions and interactions, and the story has captured the interest of those who don’t. are traditionally not seen depicted in depictions of Australian history.

“The Gold Rush is such a powerful and classic Australian story, and in many ways, that moment was at the origin of the history of multiculturalism in this country,” said Corrie Chen, director of the emission.