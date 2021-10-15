Gold mining in the past for Australian migrants
The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Register now to receive it by email.
On the dusty Ballarat gold fields, a group of Chinese miners discover the body of a white woman dressed in Chinese clothes. Knowing what deadly consequences could result if authorities believe that a Chinese murdered a white woman, they hide the body. So begins “New Golden Mountain, A new historical drama on SBS that quickly gained popularity for its fresh take on a familiar piece of Australia’s past.
It’s always difficult to determine what makes a show resonate, but in a time of pandemic where anti-Asian racism has flared up, and as a relationship between Australia and its biggest trading partner continue to deteriorate, we sometimes have the impression that Chinese Australians have defined themselves by being stuck between two countries, our belonging being a perpetual question. And “New Gold Mountain” provides a new – or rather an old – lens to examine the matter, reminding us that while difficult race relations are not new, neither are the contributions of Chinese in Australia for over 200 years. more.
The four-part miniseries, premiering this week, are inspired by real and untold stories of Australia’s gold fields in the 1850s: mostly of the 24,000 Chinese miners who came to Victoria to try their luck, but also women who run newspapers, native trackers and more. While this is essentially a mysterious murder, race and social roles are undercurrents that inform the characters’ actions and interactions, and the story has captured the interest of those who don’t. are traditionally not seen depicted in depictions of Australian history.
“The Gold Rush is such a powerful and classic Australian story, and in many ways, that moment was at the origin of the history of multiculturalism in this country,” said Corrie Chen, director of the emission.
“The Chinese are a fundamental part of Australia’s history,” added Ms. Chen, who was born in Taiwan and raised in Australia. “We are here almost at the same time as the white settlers. We should have had almost as much chance of imprinting this on the Australian psyche, but we didn’t.
The history of Chinese miners is generally best known – if known – through the racist attacks they suffered on the gold fields such as the Buckland and Lambing Flat riots. But, as “New Gold Mountain” highlights, they also actively lobbied against discriminatory policies, formed complex relationships with their backers in China, and wore cowboy hats and were detectives – the play’s main character, Shing, is based on real life Fook Shing, Victoria’s first Chinese detective.
As is the case in the show, on the real gold fields, Fook Shing served as a bridge between the authorities and the Chinese community, as well as running a successful theater and brickyard. According to the story of a historian: “Rich, connected and well represented in court, he kept a pistol under his pillow when extralegal methods were needed to protect his supporters. “
When the Chinese miners left the gold fields and settled in Melbourne in what would become its Chinatown, Fook Shing accompanied them, becoming a member of the Victoria Police Force and responsible for policing the Chinese community.
It would have been a position with status and recognition, but one which Ms. Chen said would have been onerous: “I just think in that role at the time – you would have ended up being an outsider to both. , and someone seen as a bit of a traitor to the home country you come from.
In the series, this translates into a morally ambiguous character whose desire for recognition and acceptance by the British upper class sometimes collides with the urge to protect his own community. More broadly, “New Gold Mountain” is the story of people trying to carve out a niche for themselves in an unfamiliar and often hostile environment in every way possible – by hosting cultural festivals with whatever they have on hand in any way. bad imitations of reality, to take pleasure in those in power to move forward, sometimes to the detriment of others.
“What was very relevant and the motivational driver of the show was the ambition and desperation of the Chinese minors who come here,” something that continues in the experience of assimilating the Chinese diaspora to on this day, Ms. Chen said.
“I think for Shing, and one of the big questions on the show, do you fit into this country and how do you belong to this country? This is something migrants have to navigate their entire lives: how do you hold onto this duality among your desire to truly belong to a community?
Now for our stories of the week.
-
The park bench is an endangered species. In a world that wants you to pay for everything, public seating is becoming a luxury.
-
Meteorite crashes through ceiling and lands on woman’s bed. After a fireball crossed the Canadian sky, Ruth Hamilton of British Columbia found a 2.8-pound stone the size of a large man’s fist near her pillow.
-
Deadly clashes in Beirut heighten fears over Lebanon’s dysfunction. The fighting has further traumatized the small Mediterranean country, a patchwork of sects that sank into an abyss of devastating political and economic crises.
-
The most important global meeting you have probably never heard of is now. Countries are coming together in a bid to stop a collapse in biodiversity that scientists say could equate climate change with an existential crisis.
-
The best healthcare system in the world: which one would you choose? To better understand one of America’s most heated political debates, we created a tournament to judge which of these countries has the best healthcare system: Canada, Great Britain, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, France, Australia and the United States. United
Do you like the letter Australia? register here or forward to a friend.
For more Australia coverage and discussion, start your day with your local Morning briefing and join us in our Facebook group.
Source link