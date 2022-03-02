Gold Ingots From 18th-Century Shipwreck Returned to France

In 1974, a group of amateur treasure divers from nearby Brittany, acting on local lore, found the wreck in roughly 30 feet of ocean. The divers did not report the find to officials as required under French law that says shipwrecks and their cargo in territorial waters are the property of the state. Instead they kept the site secret, and revisited in 1975 to recover its bounty.

One of them took a picture of the ingots as they laid on the sea floor, a photo that would prove crucial during the investigation.

Mr. L’Hour caught wind of the find in the late 1970s and traced his way to the treasure hunters, who had divvied up their 100 or so ingots but later fell out amid disputes.

“When you have a large network of informants,” Mr. L’Hour said, “there is always someone who owes you something or who wants to get back at the seller by passing information on to you.”

By 1983, French prosecutors had filed charges against more than a dozen people in connection with the shipwreck, yet most of the accused testified that they knew nothing of the ingots. But in 1995, Mr. L’Hour was able to track down a copy of the underwater picture of the ingots taken by one of the divers in 1975. It showed the gold nestled among two sea creatures, a starfish and a sea urchin — useful evidence if the ingots ever surfaced.

Some of them did, in 1999, on an episode of PBS’s “Antiques Roadshow” in Tampa, Fla., when a French woman presented a set of five Chinese ingots and an underwater photo of the bars.