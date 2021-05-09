Go back to earth: the Chinese rocket makes its comeback

China says debris from Long March 5B landed in the Indian Ocean and most of it was burnt in the atmosphere.

The remains of China’s largest rocket, launched last month, have returned to the atmosphere, landing west of the Maldives in the Indian Ocean.

“After monitoring and analysis, at 10:24 am (02:24 GMT) on May 9, 2021, the wreckage of the last stage of the Long March 5B Yao-2 launcher re-entered the atmosphere,” China’s manned space engineering office said. in a statement Sunday morning.

He added that most of the components burned down on re-entry.

The Space-Track surveillance service, which uses US military data, also confirmed the re-entry.

“Everyone after # LongMarch5B comes back to school can relax. The rocket is down, ”he tweeted.

“We believe the rocket fell in the Indian Ocean, but are awaiting official data from @ 18SPCS,” he added in a separate tweet, referring to a US Space Force squadron.

China is now reporting https://t.co/dHSJVoItCY as the rocket re-entered at 0224 UTC at 72.47E 2.65N which is just above the Maldives. If correct will be interesting to see if we get any reports from there pic.twitter.com/NQovz33pqg – Jonathan McDowell (@ planet4589) May 9, 2021

Authorities in the United States and Europe were monitoring the rocket, which was traveling at a speed of about 13.7 km / second (4.8 miles / second).

A difference of just one minute in re-entry time translates into hundreds of kilometers of ground difference and previous predictions had the rocket land at several possible locations from the Mediterranean Sea to the Pacific Ocean.

Experts said that with most of the Earth’s surface covered in water, the chances of it landing in a populated area were low and the likelihood of injury even lower.

But uncertainty over the rocket’s orbital disintegration and China’s inability to issue stronger assurances as re-entry approaches have fueled concern over its descent.

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday the re-entry was very unlikely to cause harm.

Criticism of NASA

The Long March 5B – including a central stage and four boosters – took off on April 29 from the Chinese island of Hainan with the Tianhe unmanned module, which contains what will become living quarters on a permanent Chinese space station.

The rocket should be followed by 10 more missions to complete the station.

Visitors walk through a mock-up of China’s Tianhe space station at an exhibition on the development of Chinese space exploration last month [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]

Most experts said the risk to people of re-entry was low.

“Considering the size of the object, there will necessarily be large pieces left,” said Florent Delefie, astronomer at the Paris-PSL Observatory.

“The chances of debris landing on an inhabited area are minimal, probably one in a million.”

In May 2020, parts of the first Long March 5B fell on Côte d’Ivoire, damaging several buildings. No injuries were reported.

“Space nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth from re-entering space objects and maximize transparency regarding these operations,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, former senator and astronaut selected for this role. March. declaration after the start of the school year.

“It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding its space debris.”

Debris from Chinese rocket launches is not uncommon in China. At the end of April, authorities in Shiyan City, Hubei Province, sent a notice to residents of the surrounding county to prepare for the evacuation, as some parts were to land in the area.

The last remnants of Long March 5B are one of the largest space debris to return to Earth.

The main stage of the first Long March 5B that returned to Earth last year weighed nearly 20 tons, overtaken only by debris from Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003, from the Soviet Union’s Salyut 7 space station in 1991 and the NASA Skylab in 1979.