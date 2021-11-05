Go back in time
After a busy week of news – elections, Supreme Court arguments, the World Series and, alas, an endless pandemic – today’s newsletter is going to try something different. My colleagues and I are going to tell you six stories that we keep thinking about and that you may have missed this week.
They are a mixture of long and short, of the Times and not. If you have a little time, we recommend that you read the ones that intrigue you. If you don’t, we hope you enjoy our curation. We think the stories capture some of the undercurrents of American life right now.
And good weekend. I’ll see you in your inbox on Monday.
skimp on inflation
Airlines have canceled thousands of flights. Queues in stores – especially pharmacies – have increased. Restaurants no longer offer certain items, such as physical menus.
The quality of many services has deteriorated since the start of the pandemic – an issue that NPR’s “Planet Money” show called “skimpflation.” This deterioration, in turn, fuels Americans’ dissatisfaction with the state of the economy, as well as the life in general and performance of President Biden, like Helaine Olen. explained in the Washington Post.
“Americans, as I always like to point out, view civic life through the role of consumer,” Olen wrote. “We don’t meet with the government every day (or at least don’t believe it), but we shop and use in-person services almost constantly. And compared to the past, American consumption is becoming both more and more expensive and, finally, less and less pleasant. “
When will the situation return to normal? Nobody knows. The answer will help determine the national mood during next year’s midterm campaign.
Rabbis question Israel
An extraordinary open letter appeared in a public Google Doc this spring. It was signed by 93 students of Jewish seminaries – representing nearly a fifth of all students in American schools where they studied – and it was harshly critical of Israel.
The history of this letter and the movement behind it is the subject of a Times Magazine article by Marc Tracy. Members of the movement are young, progressive Jews who are rethinking their support for Israel and basing their arguments on Jewish texts.
They still represent a minority of American Jews; most support a Jewish state, even though they criticize Israeli policies. But Mark’s exploration of these young rabbis – complemented by a visit to a mid-kibbutz, mid-summer camp in Connecticut – is reaching greater tension in the country today: in one area after another, one. new generation of progressives believe their predecessors were too accepting of injustice.
Dormzilla
If you don’t have an opinion on Dormzilla yet, you might need it.
Charlie Munger, billionaire and longtime assistant to Warren Buffett, donated $ 200 million to the University of California, Santa Barbara several years ago under certain conditions. The giveaway would pay for a new dormitory – on a campus with too few housing – which would bear Munger’s name and which Munger (who isn’t an architect) would design.
The 11-storey building was to accommodate 4,500 students. About 94 percent of units would not have access to natural light or fresh air. After the resignation of a Los Angeles architect from a college advisory board in protest, Dormzilla’s story, as The Santa Barbara Independent calls it, went national. It was a story of generational inequality and billionaire pride.
Where was it? In the New York magazine, Choire Sicha argued that Dormzilla is in fact a solution to some of our problems. We need more housing density and less unused space for much of the day. No one can look out the window while they sleep.
Day of the Dead
An annual party in honor of the dead – started in Mexico and known as Día de los Muertos – took place earlier this week. A typical celebration revolves around an ofrenda, an offering that includes a photograph of the deceased.
The Los Angeles Times suggested that readers submit a digital ofrenda and publish the hundreds of responses that he received. Together they are a poignant statement on a year with far too many illnesses and deaths.
The fight against summer time
On Saturday night, Americans will set their clocks back one hour, but there is growing movement against the annual tradition of retrenchment.
It favors permanent daylight saving time, which would result in lighter winter afternoons and darker winter mornings. Podcast The Times’ Argument welcomed an expert who said the change would reduce rush-hour vehicle crashes and energy consumption. (A bipartisan group of senators proposed a bill to this effect, and Senator Patty Murray of Washington gave a speech yesterday make the case for that.)
Josh Barro from Insider did the other side of the argument, writing that the sun shouldn’t rise after 8 a.m. in December – and that when the United States tried permanent daylight saving time during the energy crisis of the 1970s, people hated it. Barro’s message: Don’t hesitate to keep complaining, but take a step back.
Books in town
“Even in the busiest places, if you have a good book, you can retreat into solitude,” writes my colleague Anika Burgess. “And when you live in a city like New York City, a book can be even more than a story at your fingertips. It can also be a respite, escape, sanctuary, diversion, and travel companion.
As part of the celebration of its 125th anniversary, The Times Book Review published photos of people sneaking into reading in New York City. You can see some photos in today’s newsletter and find all the magnificent collection here.
THE LAST NEWS
The virus
Politics
Other great stories
-
Over 40 countries pledged to abandon coal-fired energy. The United States, China and India were not among them.
-
California has proposed mathematical guidelines that put less emphasis on arithmetic, reject the idea of naturally gifted children, and link to social justice. A lively debate ensued.
-
The University of Florida has forbids several teachers to testify against the state on matters such as mask mandates and voting rights.
-
Government forces in the Ethiopian capital are rally the Tigrayans, members of the same ethnic group as the rebels who approach.
-
The ANC, the ruling party in South Africa, had its worst election since the end of apartheid.
Opinions
To win an election defined by the culture war, Democrats need a positive moral vision, said David brooks.
Marguerite Renkl just turned 60. She feels 22.
It might be time to get rid of election polls, the sounder Patrick murray, who misjudged the New Jersey governor’s race, writes in The Star-Ledger.
Are we still in the metaverse?
What is the future of the Internet? If you ask many tech leaders, it’s the metaverse. In its simplest form, the term – coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash” – describes an online universe that people can share together, a universe where the Internet and emerging technologies are even more involved in our lives. lives.
While the concept sounds very science fiction, glimpses of that future already exist. In video games like Roblox and Animal Crossing, players can build their own worlds and visit each other. Virtual and augmented reality is also linked to the metaverse – there are tens of millions of virtual reality headsets in circulation, mostly for gaming. If you own an NFT or cryptocurrency, this is also part of the metaversal experience, John Herrman and Kellen Browning wrote in July.
The tech world is invested in the potential of the metaverse for “social connection, experimentation, entertainment, and most importantly, profit,” they write. Last week Facebook renamed Meta.
“For now, talking about the metaverse is mainly a branding exercise: an attempt to unify, under one conceptual banner, a lot of things that are already taking shape online” Herrman wrote this week. – Sanam Yar, a morning writer