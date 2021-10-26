Gloomy prospects for the least developed countries

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, October 26 (IPS) – “The outlook for LDCs is bleak”. The last United Nations (UN) Evaluation outlook for the least developed countries (LDCs) notes recent setbacks without finding any glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Broken promises

Half a century ago, LDCs were officially recognized for the first time by a United Nations General Assembly resolution. It draws on research, analysis and advocacy from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Anise Chowdhury

The historic 1971 declaration drew attention to the unique challenges of LDCs and pledged the support of the international community. Since then, the UN has organized four conferences on LDCs, each adopting a 10-year program of action for national governments and “development partners”.

But actual progress has been disappointing, with just seven countries “graduating”. The list of LDCs increased to 46 as most “qualified” to “join”. With the fifth conference scheduled for Doha in January 2022, critical soul-searching is urgently needed so that efforts are not yet disappointed.

The inability of development partners to meet their commitments has been a major problem for a long time. Only 6 out of 29 The partners of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have kept their pledge to give at least 0.15% of their national income to aid to LDCs.

The definition of official development assistance (ODA) adopted in 1969 by the UN having been compromised, the UN report unsurprisingly, deplores the decline in the “concessionality” of aid. The OECD’s new aid reporting rules mean its figures do not reliably measure additional financing for sustainable development.

Systemic inconsistency

The United Nations uses three criteria – income, human resources and vulnerability – to classify LDCs. Although officially part of the United Nations system, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund do not recognize LDCs.

Instead, the Bank only uses income to rank countries, with only low-income countries being eligible for concessional loans from the Bank and the Fund. Thus, “middle-income” LDCs – thus classified because of their low human resources and / or their high vulnerability – are excluded.

When the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) was adopted in 1995, LDCs had more time to comply: first, until November 2005, extended to July 2013, then July 2021 and, more recently, July 2034. But such ad hoc postponements undermine long-term planning in LDCs.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

Instead of the current “case-by-case” approach, LDCs need more predictability. The grace period should be as long as a country remains an LDC, for example, plus 12 years after graduation, as proposed by Chad. The 12-year “grace period” should also apply to other “international support measures”, including all types of special and differential treatment.

Limited market access

LDCs represent only 0.13% of world trade. But despite claiming that trade liberalization is necessary for development, OECD countries have not given LDCs much access to their own markets. It is therefore crucial for LDCs to allow more meaningful “duty-free and quota-free” (DFQF) access.

97% FDSC access for LDCs to developed country markets was agreed at the 2005 World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial meeting in Hong Kong. But most LDC exports are concentrated on a few tariff lines, such as agricultural products and textiles, still subject to constant renegotiations.

The tariff reduction alone is no panacea, as non-tariff measures have constituted obstacles to LDC exports. Regulatory standards – for example, “sanitary and phytosanitary” requirements – and “rules of origin” clauses limit LDCs’ eligibility for preferences. Even when the requirements are met, expensive procedures can still hamper access.

In addition, preferential agreements – such as the European Union’s Everything But Arms initiative and the United States’ Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) – have often been arbitrarily implemented.

Frequent need for congressional approval makes SPG unpredictable, always subject to whimsical news conditions. Thus, some US lawmakers require that the renewal of the GSP – which expired on December 31, 2020 – should be the subject under conditions such as particular priorities in terms of human rights, rule of law, labor regulations or the environment.

Trade concessions?

Despite the noble Millennium Declaration of 2000, OECD countries have conceded little since. After the African walkout at the WTO Ministerial Conference in Seattle in 1999, the promise of a The ‘development round’ brought developing countries back at the negotiating table. Launched in Doha after September 11, “with a lot of rhetoric about … world unity”, there was little enthusiasm among the rich countries.

Always to push developing countries to further open their markets, rich countries required they lower tariffs to near zero in sectors never before covered by multilateral trade agreements, including agriculture and services.

Refusing to recognize tariffs as a way for poor countries to protect their farmers and ensure food security, the OECD demands ignore their own hefty subsidy of subsistence farming. In addition, protection by LDCs of their modern services – still “in its infancy” – is considered necessary to withstand transnational competition.

OECD countries became more protectionist after the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, subsequently pursuing bilateral, regional and plurilateral “free trade” agreements. In December 2015, the Financial Time blithely proclaimed “the Doha Round had finally died a merciful death” after being in a coma for a long time.

Preferential trade?

Despite access to the DFQF market, the “margins of preference” (MoP) for products from LDCs have been reduced by exports from other developing countries. MoP refers to the difference between preferential rates for LDCs and other rates. These may refer to “Most Favored Nation” (MFN) tariffs available for all countries, or preferential tariffs available for some.

At the same time, tariffs fell with MFN liberalization, in some cases to zero. Tariff cuts have deprived LDCs of significant revenues. “Aid for Trade” (A4T) – purportedly to promote exports – has never tried to compensate developing countries for lost tariff revenue.

In addition, the conditionalities of A4T make them less scalable. A4T is often used for trade policy capacity building – was generally aimed at encouraging LDCs to open up their markets further, as desired by rich countries – rather than improving the capacities and production capacities of LDCs.

Even though trade barriers are reduced, most LDCs still lack the infrastructure and support services to export much more. OECD countries demand trade liberalization for LDCs even before they have developed sufficient productive capacities. Therefore, even PMA “graduates” fail to become internationally competitive.

Critical international solidarity

While the plight of LDCs remains dismal, new challenges have emerged. For many LDCs, global warming poses an existential threat. The pandemic has also worsened their plight. Inadequate international tax support and the high costs of containing the pandemic mean that 2020 saw the worst growth for LDCs since the lost decade of the 1980s.

The UN report recognizes that even the meager progress “painstakingly made on several dimensions of development, including on the fronts of poverty, hunger, education and health” has been reversed. In addition to emerging challenges, the conference of LDCs must also address the roots of their condition.

The development trajectories and options of LDCs are shaped by the global environment. In addition to foreign trade, concessional international finance is essential for the progress of LDCs. The last UN LDCs The report proposes new “international support measures”, but recent trends suggest that they are unlikely to materialize.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram