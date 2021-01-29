Globally, COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on the elderly

Delegates to a webinar discuss COVID-19 and its impact on seniors.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan. 29 (IPS) – Globally, COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on older people – raising concerns in the Asia-Pacific region where more than half of the aging population of the world.

“Growing inequalities have led to increased poverty, insufficient access to health and social protection services, which have been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bjorn Andersson, regional director of the United Nations Fund for Asia-Pacific Population (UNFPA). He spoke during a webinar to discuss a recently released policy review on Vietnam, Australia, Thailand and Kazakhstan.

“Older women, who make up the bulk of the sector (some are over 80), are often the hardest hit by old age and poverty. Older men generally have greater financial security because of their lifetime income, ”said Andersson, noting that older people were more significantly affected by the COVID-19 virus, which results in mortality and comorbidity. He stressed that this scenario also disrupted the achievements of the Program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and the 2030 Agenda.

Study leader Keizo Takemi, chair of the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (AFPPD) said that while most low-income countries in Asia had not been affected by the large-scale crisis, it was a “sad reality that some sovereign nations tend to be exclusive and only focus on their people when it comes to health interventions such as vaccines, immunization and delivery systems.”

There was a need to develop a global governance structure to create a development and allocation system accessible in an equitable and efficient manner given limited resources, he said.

Each country studied had different social problems – and had proposed different solutions for its elderly population during the pandemic.

Former Vietnamese parliamentarian and AFPPD vice-president Dr Nguyen Van Tien said only a few elderly people had a pension in Vietnam. In Hanoi, for example, many needed help with their daily activities, but the human resources to deal with it were scarce.

Many, especially women living in rural areas, experienced loneliness and isolation in old age, and abuse and violence were also suffered.

It was essential to ensure that attention was drawn to older people in emergencies – due to their old age and their inability to cope and take full care of themselves. , together with the lack of adequate care from society during disasters, older people are the most vulnerable to death, ”said Van Tien.

Independent consultant Hadley Rose presented data for Australia and Thailand.

In Australia, around one million older people have received care at home or in community settings. He used the technology – a COVID-19 hotline to alleviate boredom, loneliness or feelings of isolation during times of lockdown to manage the pandemic.

Telehealth services, a consultation service by phone or video chat, were mainly available to the elderly (70 years and over). Going to the clinic for a medical consultation becomes the last option, and a “COVID Safe” application has been set up for smartphones for contact tracing. Seniors are encouraged to use the app to find out if they have come in contact with someone positive for COVID-19. When the vaccine becomes available, the elderly and elderly care workers will be given priority, she said.

In contrast, the elderly in Thailand mostly lived with or near their relatives.

“While this is a good thing in terms of limiting the spread of COVID-19, this setup puts pressure on families, especially as some breadwinners in families have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Rose said.

Thailand adopted its second national action plan for the elderly in 2001 and will be in effect until 2021. With residential health care not common, the country relies on 50,000 volunteer doctors to help the elderly. .

In March and April 2020, about one million health volunteers successfully tested eight million households across the country for COVID-19.

Svetlana Zhassymbekova presented the result of legislative and political reviews of the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to a United Nations guidance note, community-level responses from Kazakhstan’s volunteer networks ensured that social support for older people affected by COVID-19 was a good practice worth citing. Kazakhstan has more than 200 voluntary organizations, whose national party provided funds. These organizations delivered various humanitarian packages.

The packages included the provision of protection and humanitarian assistance to the elderly to restore family links. When people lived alone, they were given an electronic device to access information and ask for help if needed. AFPPD Chairman Prof Keizo Takemi said discussions on older people were crucial. Eighty percent of deaths from COVID-19 were in people aged 70 and over. He called on parliamentarians to serve as “catalysts for change (working) towards more effective management of COVID-19 and continued protection of people from infection.” The research report: Legislative and Policy Reviews on Aging was undertaken with support from the Japan Trust Fund and UNFPA, APDA and AFPPD initiated the project comprising a comprehensive review of policies in four countries. , namely Vietnam, Australia, Thailand and Kazakhstan.

