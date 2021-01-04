Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Report 2020-30: Growth and Change in COVID-19

The main players in the water and waste management consulting services market are Tetra Tech Inc, Arcadis NV, WorleyParsons, Stantec Inc. and AECOM. The global market for water and waste management consulting services is expected to grow by $ 8.

$ 1 billion in 2019 to $ 8.12 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.03%. There has been nominal growth in this market primarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working and the closure of industries and other activities. business causing operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, which has had a negative impact on the market. The market is then expected to recover and reach $ 9.72 billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 6.18%.

The water and waste management consultancy services market consists of the sale of water and waste management consultancy services by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships and partnerships) that provide advice and assistance to businesses and other organizations on activities such as wastewater treatment and solid waste management. . They offer expertise on industrial waste treatment processes such as solid, liquid, gaseous or radioactive substances from a wide range of industries and organizations. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to final consumers are included.

In June 2020, Trinity Consultants, Inc., an engineering, EHS and science consulting firm, announced the acquisition of Vision Environment Australia (VE), an Australia-based environmental consulting firm, for an undisclosed amount. Vision Environment (VE) specializes in environmental monitoring, marine ecology and water quality and has served clients in industry organizations that have impacted marine environments in New Zealand and Australia. The acquisition will help Trinity add resources and capabilities that will drive the growth of the business. VE’s trained personnel, field equipment and commercial vessels will help Trinity collect real-time water quality data and help the business grow in Australia, New Zealand and beyond . Vision Environment (VE) is an Australia-based company working in the field of water quality and marine ecology.

The Water and Waste Management Consulting Services market covered in this report is segmented by Waste to Solid Waste Management; wastewater management. It is also segmented by treatment into primary treatment; secondary treatment; tertiary treatment; others, by application in municipal waste; industrial waste; other and by department in the strategic management and planning of solid waste; design of water treatment and distribution systems; design and documentation of recycling and waste disposal facilities; environmental and social impact assessment; sewerage system configuration services; other services.

Insufficient funding for water and waste management puts the water and sanitation service sector at risk, especially in least developed countries. According to the United Nations (UN) 2019 Global Assessment and Analysis of Sanitation and Drinking-Water (GLAAS), which surveyed 4.5 billion people from 115 countries, in the majority of countries, the implementation of he water, sanitation and hygiene are limited by insufficient financial and human resources. About 19 out of 115 countries surveyed reported a funding gap of over 60% in terms of identified needs and available funding. Of the countries studied, 94% of countries have policies for drinking water and sanitation, 79% have policies for hygiene and plan to implement these policies, but less than a sixth of countries have sufficient funding to implement them. Therefore, inadequate funding of local administrators, governments and international organizations is hampering the growth of the water and waste management consulting services market.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) -based consulting is the recent growing trend in water and waste management consulting. The use of the SaaS platform is growing in companies to provide online services such as water quality management, EHS compliance and carbon reporting. The SaaS delivery model works when a software vendor provides access to their software and operates remotely as a web service. Many companies offer SaaS to water and waste management companies to improve business operations. For example, Trimble offers a new SaaS program for remote monitoring of water and wastewater infrastructure. With the new SaaS program, water and wastewater utilities can access hardware and software technologies through a subscription to be used for remote monitoring of critical infrastructure.

The increase in industrial and municipal waste due to rapid urbanization is contributing to the growth of the market for water and waste management consulting services. Due to urbanization, there would be a rapid increase in production and consumption generating waste from several sources such as household waste, commercial waste, institutional waste and industrial waste. According to the World Bank report updated in September 2019, with rapid population growth and urbanization, annual waste generation is expected to increase by 70% from 2016 levels to 3.40 billion tonnes in 2050. According to Waste Dive, a supplier of recycling equipment, each year approximately 2.01 billion metric tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) are produced worldwide. The report also states that 40% of the world’s waste is poorly managed and is thrown or burned in open spaces, indicating that there is a huge untapped market for waste management consulting services.

