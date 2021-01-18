Global Voting Machines and Application-Based Remote Voting Systems Report 2020-2026

Dublin, January 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The “Application-Based Voting Machines and Remote Voting Systems: Market Share, Market Analysis and Forecast, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026” Wintergreen Research, Inc report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com from offer.

The application-based voting machine markets, at $ 6 million in 2020, are expected to reach $ 8 billion by 2026.

Voting machines, including smartphone voting services, represent next-generation automation to get people to register a selection of people who can handle governance.

With the ability to participate in the next generation voting by smartphone, more people will be able to collectively count their preferences. Collaborative participation achieves large economies of scale, making them much more affordable and more available for the whole new industrial revolution.

Democracy as a business takes advantage of the equipment needed to hold elections. Voter registration devices are at the heart of electoral systems. Tagging devices, mobile voting devices, apps, voter fraud prevention, voting machine hacking prevention, remote voting support, voter tagging devices, voting devices Identity management and tabulation equipment that accurately counts votes are used to run an election.

Global remote voting systems markets are poised to achieve remarkable market adoption. Next generation voting systems promise to bring the biggest change in a democracy that has ever happened. The cost of running a voting system is considerably lower. Strong and secure voting systems will encourage confidence in the voting process and attract more people into voting cycles.

Smartphone voting makes it easier to use. People take their phones with them wherever they go. This new technology promises to have a profound effect on the pursuit of democracy around the world for government voting, corporate voting, community development voting, and union voting.

The story continues

Main topics covered:

Smartphone voting

Wireless scanning vote

Autonomous mobile voting machines

Voting by application

Electronic voting machines

Secure storage voting equipment

Hacking of voting machines

End-to-end data encryption

Protection of voting selection data

BlockChain Urn

Secure sockets

Middleware messaging

Secure voting smart phone

Remote voting system

Voting Machine Market

Voting machine forecasts

Main topics covered:

1. Market Description and Market Dynamics of Voting Machines by Application and Electronics

1.1 Secure storage voting equipment

1.2 Difference between manual accounts and the accounts chart by Anselmo Sampietro

1.3 Hacking of voting machines

1.3.1 Hackers at Defcon

1.3.2 Documented vulnerabilities of voting machines

1.4 Graph of statistical irregularities in the counting of votes by Anselmo Sampietro

1.5 Securing democracy

1.5.1 Need for a remote voting system by smartphone with secure voting

1.5.2 Using the secure banking system as a model

1.5.3 Aspects of the secure remote voting system

1.5.4 Remote Voting System Modeled on Remote Healthcare Delivery

1.6 Smartphone voting

1.7 Voting is a singular event: an election has a beginning, a middle and an end

1.7.1 Smartphone voting was not considered viable

2. Market shares and forecasts of voting machines

2.1 Driving forces of the voting machine market

2.2 Market share of voting machines

2.2.1 United States Voting Machine Market Share

2.2.2 International Voting Machine Companies

2.3 Global Electronic Voting and Voting Systems Market Forecast by Application, Worldwide

2.3.1 Non-governmental elections, including trade union elections

2.4 United States Voting Machines Market Forecast

2.5 United States Voting Machines Market Segment Forecast

2.6 Smartphone voting

2.7 Voting on Smartphone and Tablet, Election Market Forecast, Government and Non-Government in the World

2.7.1 Application-Based Smartphones and Tablets Political Election Systems Market Forecast

2.8 Political electoral systems are organized by governments around the world, as illustrated below

2.8.1 Application Based Smartphone and Tablet, Non-Political Election Market Forecast

2.8.1 Voting on smartphones in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus

2.8.2 Voting on smartphones in response to riots

2.8.3 Operating system protection for voting machines

2.9 Costs of voting machines

3. Users of voting machines

3.1 ES&S users

3.2 Types of electoral systems and distribution

3.3 United States Voting Machine State by State Analysis

4. Research and technology of voting machines

4.1 Security and accessibility voting standardization bodies

4.1.1 Governmental Blockchain Association (GBA)

4.1.2 EAC

4.1.3 United Nations assistance

4.1.4 ERS in the UK

4.1.5 Center for sharing and analyzing information on electoral infrastructure

4.1.6 The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designates elections as having critical infrastructure

4.1.7 CISA electoral services

4.1.8 CIS benchmarks

4.1.9 NIST

4.1.10 Google

4.2 United States Electoral Infrastructure Subsector Government Coordinating Boards

4.3 Microsoft Windows

4.4 Gem Database

4.5 Remote voting

4.6 Remote access software from ES&S

4.7 IT security

4.7.1 Threats to the security of foreign entities

4.7.2 Putin takes Hillary Clinton personally on rigged election charges in Russia

4.7.3 Voting Machine Transparency Obtained Through Computer and University Hacking

4.8 Vulnerabilities of the voter registration system

5. Voting machine companies

5.1 ByteGrid

5.2 Clear vote

5.2.1 Clear voting: independent and automated verification

5.2.2 ClearDesign browser based ballot styles

5.3 Democracy Live

5.4 National vote

5.5 Hart InterCivic

5.6 McCarthy Group, LLC / Election Systems and Software (ES&S)

5.7 Facebook

5.8 Google

5.9 Voting by Hart InterCivic paper ballot

5.10 Microsoft

5.11 Idox / Halarose holdings

5.12 Indra Sistemas, SA

5.13 Microsoft

5.14 MyVote

5.15 Leading Electoral Solutions

5.16 Scytl

5.17 Sequoia voting systems

5.18 Smartmatic International

5.19 Voatz

5.20 Vote

5.21 Vidaloop

6. Voting machine companies registered in the EAC

6.1.1 HAVA requires EAC to accredit voting system test laboratories

6.1.2 United States Election Assistance Commission System Manufacturers

7. United States Voting Statistics

8. US EAC certification

8.1 Selected voting machine companies

For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8d84ai

Research and Markets also offers Custom Search targeted, comprehensive and personalized research services.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900