Global Voltage Stabilizer System Industry
Global Voltage Stabilizer System Market to Reach US$25. 4 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Voltage Stabilizer System estimated at US$17. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Building Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HVAC system segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16% share of the global Voltage Stabilizer System market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Voltage Stabilizer System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Industrial (Other Power) Segment Corners a 10.9% Share in 2020
In the global Industrial (Other Power) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Voltage Stabilizer System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System by
Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Building
Automation by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Building Automation by
Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Building Automation by
Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC system by
Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for HVAC system by Geographic
Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets – Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC system by
Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial (Other
Power) by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial (Other Power) by
Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial (Other
Power) by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power
Transmission and Distribution System by Geographic Region –
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Transmission and
Distribution System by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Transmission and
Distribution System by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication
System by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Communication System by
Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication System by
Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Voltage Stabilizer System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system,
Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution
System, Communication System and Consumer Electronics –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System by
Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: China Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Voltage Stabilizer System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Geographic Region – France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Geographic Region – France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets – Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: France Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system,
Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution
System, Communication System and Consumer Electronics –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System by
Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system,
Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution
System, Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Geographic Region – Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets – Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Geographic Region – Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system,
Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution
System, Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system,
Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution
System, Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
INDIA
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: India Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system,
Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution
System, Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Voltage Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation,
HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Geographic Region – Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets – Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Geographic Region – Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system,
Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution
System, Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system,
Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution
System, Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer System
by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power),
Power Transmission and Distribution System, Communication
System and Consumer Electronics for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Voltage Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation,
HVAC system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Geographic Region – Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets – Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Geographic Region – Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets – Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Voltage Stabilizer
System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC system,
Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution
System, Communication System and Consumer Electronics Markets –
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Building Automation, HVAC system, Industrial
(Other Power), Power Transmission and Distribution System,
Communication System and Consumer Electronics for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
IRAN
Table 103: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Voltage
Stabilizer System by Application – Building Automation, HVAC
system, Industrial (Other Power), Power Transmission and
Distribution System, Communication System and Consumer
Electronics – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
