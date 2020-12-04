World
Global virus toll exceeds 1.5 million as nations plan vaccine – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The world has passed the grim milestone of 1.5 million coronavirus deaths Thursday, as several countries planned to deliver much-awaited vaccines early next year to break the cycle of lockdowns and restrictions.
President-elect of the United States Joe biden said that on his first day in office he would ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days to help reduce transmission of the virus which is on the rise again in the country with the highest number of deaths and infections in world.
“I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to hide. Just 100 days to hide – not forever,” Biden said in excerpts from an interview that airs on CNN later Thursday.
But even though the latest positive news on a vaccine has been announced, with candidate Moderna showing that he confers immunity for at least three months, several countries have set new Covid-19 records.
The United States, for example, recorded a record high of more than 210,000 new cases in 24 hours until Thursday evening, meanwhile recording more than 2,900 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
And Italy recorded 993 deaths, surpassing its previous record of 969 earlier this year, when it was the first European country to be affected by the pandemic.
To boost confidence in the vaccines after their approval, Biden, 78, said he was ready to be vaccinated in public – following similar pledges from former US presidents. Barack obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
Biden also used the interview to say he interviewed the government’s top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci to join its Covid team and serve as Chief Medical Advisor.
But a sign of the hard work ahead, California has announced new statewide bans on non-essential gatherings and activities as hospitals in the nation’s most populous state are expected to be overwhelmed.
The pandemic shows few signs of slowing down, with more than 10,000 new deaths recorded worldwide each day since November 24 – a rate never seen before, according to an AFP tally.
As the world tires of economically crippling restrictions, attention has turned to the vaccine race.
Britain on Wednesday became the first Western country to approve a general-use Covid-19 vaccine, pressuring other countries to quickly follow suit.
But Fauci said Britain had “rushed” its approval process.
“In all fairness to so many of my British friends, you know, they kind of ran around the corner of the marathon and joined it in the last mile,” he told CBS News.
He later retracted his comments, saying he had “great confidence in what the UK is doing both scientifically and from a regulator’s point of view.”
Also on Thursday, a study showed that the Moderna vaccine, which was recently shown to be 94% effective, causes the immune system to produce strong antibodies that last for at least three months.
In anticipation of the approval of these vaccines, France has announced that its vaccinations will be free and will begin in January for one million elderly people in retirement homes, in February for 14 million people at risk and in spring for the rest of population.
France was also mourning the last high profile figure to succumb to Covid-19, former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, who died at the age of 94.
The Belgian government has also said it intends to start vaccinating its most vulnerable in January.
But the hopes raised have not only caught the attention of governments – IBM said on Thursday that hackers were targeting the Covid-19 vaccine supply chain.
The tech giant said it was “not clear” whether a series of cyberattacks it discovered on companies involved in the worldwide dose distribution effort were successful.
IBM could not identify who was behind the attacks, but said the accuracy of the operation signals “the potential characteristics of the nation-state craft.”
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that even if vaccines were quickly approved, the world would continue to fight aftershocks of the pandemic.
“Make no mistake. A vaccine cannot repair damage that will span years, if not decades, to come,” Guterres said at the opening of a special United Nations summit on the virus.
Guterres reiterated his call for vaccines to be seen as a “global public good” shared around the world.
More than 180 countries have joined Covax, a global collaborative initiative of the World Health Organization to work with manufacturers to equitably distribute vaccines.
A reminder of the societal change effects of the pandemic came again on Thursday with a landmark announcement from the Warner Bros. studio, which announced it would release its entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max streaming and in theaters. simultaneously.
But some British football fans received a reminder from the days leading up to the pandemic as Arsenal welcomed a crowd of 2,000 for Thursday’s Europa League victory over Rapid Vienna.
It was the first time in 270 days that fans had returned to a Premier League pitch.
