– Global Vendor Neutral Archives Market to Reach $404 Million by 2027

Project Details: – StrategyR – A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. – Project Edition: 5. – Influencer Pool: 1088. – MarketGlass™ Platform – Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Global Vendor Neutral Archives Industry” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033230/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

– Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

Trends & Factors – Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Mobile Access & App – Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Complimentary Updates – for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations – Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Knowledge Center – clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.

Abstract:

– Global Vendor Neutral Archives Market to Reach $404 Million by 2027

– Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vendor Neutral Archives estimated at US$272.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$404 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027.

– The U.S. Market is Estimated at $73.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

– The Vendor Neutral Archives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$73.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) –

Story continues

BridgeHead Software

Carestream Health

Dell, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Mach7 Technologies

McKesson Corporation

Merge Health

Perceptive Software

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033230/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vendor Neutral Archives Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral Archives

by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: USA Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

CANADA

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

JAPAN

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

CHINA

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: China Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Geographic Region – France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets – Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR

Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Geographic Region – France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: France Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives

by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: UK Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Geographic Region – Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets – Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Geographic Region – Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets – Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR

Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives

by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

INDIA

Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: India Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Vendor Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Geographic Region – Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets – Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR

Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Geographic Region – Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives

by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

BRAZIL

Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

MEXICO

Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Vendor Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Geographic Region – Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Geographic Region – Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets – Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR

Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN

Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Vendor Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Vendor

Neutral Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

AFRICA

Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Vendor Neutral

Archives by Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Vendor Neutral Archives by

Segment – Vendor Neutral Archives Markets – Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033230/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001