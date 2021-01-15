World
Global vaccination campaign hit hard as Pfizer delays deliveries – Times of India
BERLIN: Global coronavirus vaccine rollout suffered a heavy blow on Friday as Pfizer said it would delay expeditions jabs in the next three to four weeks due to work at its key plant in Belgium.
Pfizer said the modifications to the Puurs plant were necessary to increase its production capacity from mid-February of the vaccine developed with Germanyby BioNTech.
There will be “a significant increase” in deliveries at the end of February and March, the American group promised. the European Commission also confirmed that the doses promised for the first trimester will arrive within the period.
But the countries of the European Union, which are desperately waiting for more doses to immunize their populations against the virus which has already claimed nearly two million lives worldwide, have expressed their frustration.
Germany, the EU’s largest economy, lamented the “last minute and unexpected” delay.
He urged the European Commission – which has undertaken joint purchases for the bloc – to “seek clarity and certainty” for upcoming shipments.
Six northern EU countries also warned in a letter to the Commission that the “unacceptable” situation “diminishes the credibility of the vaccination process”.
The letter signed by the ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden further called on the Commission to “demand a public explanation of the situation” from the pharmaceutical companies.
Across the Atlantic, Canada has also said it was hit by the delays, calling it “unhappy”.
“However, such delays and problems are to be expected when global supply chains extend far beyond their limits,” said Canada’s Minister of Supply. Anita Anand.
The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, which was developed at record speed, became the first to be approved for general use by a Western country on December 2, when Britain gave it the green light.
After Britain rolled out its vaccination campaign, the EU followed from December 27.
The latest shipment delay will likely add fuel to anger over the bloc’s vaccination campaign, which has already been criticized for being too slow compared to the US or the former EU member, Great Britain.
The European Commission has also been accused of not getting enough doses early enough.
Last week, the EU reached an agreement to double its supply of BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine to 600 million doses.
Urgency to immunize population has increased amid fears of viral variants seen for the first time South Africa and Britain, which officials say is more contagious.
But vaccine makers had repeatedly warned that production capacity was limited.
As Pfizer increases the capacity of Puurs, its partner BioNTech obtained approval on Friday to begin production in Marburg, Germany.
The challenges of obtaining millions of vaccines globally are also enormous as BioNTech / Pfizer jabs must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of around minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit) before being shipped to distribution centers in specially designed coolers. filled with dry ice.
Once out of ultra-cold storage, the vaccine should be stored between two degrees Celsius and eight degrees Celsius to remain effective for up to five days.
