New York, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Global Trauma and Extremities Industry” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033166/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

– Global Trauma and Extremities Market to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2027

– Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trauma and Extremities estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Internal Fixation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Craniofacial Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

– The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

– The Trauma and Extremities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

– External Fixation Devices Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR

– In the global External Fixation Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) –

Abbott

Acumed

Advanced Orthopedic Solutions

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bioretec Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

DePuy Synthes

Dow DePuy Synthes

GE Healthcare

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Trauma and Extremities Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Internal Fixation

Devices by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Internal Fixation Devices by

Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal Fixation

Devices by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Craniofacial

Devices by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Craniofacial Devices by

Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Craniofacial Devices by

Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for External Fixation

Devices by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for External Fixation Devices

by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for External Fixation

Devices by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Bone

Stimulation by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Long Bone Stimulation by

Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Long Bone Stimulation

by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets – Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA

Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA

Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: China Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Geographic Region – France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets – Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Geographic Region – France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: France Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY

Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by Type –

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types Markets –

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN

Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Trauma

and Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices,

Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone

Stimulation and Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Geographic Region – Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets – Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Geographic Region – Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets – Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA

Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: India Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Trauma and Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices,

Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone

Stimulation and Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Trauma

and Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Trauma

and Extremities by Geographic Region – Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets – Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Geographic Region – Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets – Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Trauma

and Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices,

Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone

Stimulation and Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL

Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO

Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Trauma and Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices,

Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone

Stimulation and Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Trauma

and Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Geographic Region – Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets – Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Geographic Region – Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets – Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN

Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Trauma

and Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices,

Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone

Stimulation and Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External

Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Trauma and

Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial

Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and

Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UAE Historic Review for Trauma and Extremities by

Type – Internal Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices,

External Fixation Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other

Types Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Trauma and Extremities

by Type – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Internal

Fixation Devices, Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation

Devices, Long Bone Stimulation and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Trauma and Extremities by Type – Internal Fixation Devices,

Craniofacial Devices, External Fixation Devices, Long Bone

Stimulation and Other Types – Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033166/?utm_source=GNW

