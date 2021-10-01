Global scientists report large gap in calculations of global climate targets

Missing ocean data is the biggest ‘miscalculation’ in climate policy

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, October 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – As world leaders prepare for CoP 26 meetings in Glasgow, international scientists have sounded the alarm that climate calculations are wrong because a critical variable is missing: the impact of changing oceanic carbon on climate is not included.

During a workshop organized by the Ocean Frontier Institute, Mark Carney, United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance underlined the urgency of understanding the main oceanic inputs that determine the climate / carbon balance. He stressed that he supported strong Canadian leadership, particularly in the area of ​​North Atlantic observation.

The ocean is the most important carbon storage repository on earth. It contains 50 times more carbon than the atmosphere and absorbs more carbon than all the tropical rainforests in the world combined. Yet today’s climate goals do not include the impact of our ocean’s evolution – taking its capacity for granted.

The workshop opened with the remarks of the The Honorable Jonathon Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, who said: “The world’s ambitions for a zero carbon future depend on the ocean’s ability to continue to absorb carbon. It’s a huge, life-changing gamble – that the ocean will continue to act the same way and maintain its current capacity to absorb carbon. We need better data so governments can make more informed policy choices about the climate crisis. “

The North Atlantic Ocean is the most intense carbon sink on the planet, accounting for about 30 percent of the world’s ocean of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) absorption. There is compelling evidence that the biogeochemical carbon pump that sustains the North Atlantic carbon sink is changing, with proportional concern that climate estimates may not be valid if they do not incorporate it. However, the vital carbon absorption function of the North Atlantic remains seriously under-observed.

“Incomplete data undermines the credibility of global climate goals”, says Dr Anya Waite, CEO, Ocean Frontier Institute. “Recent science is showing changes in the ocean that indicate its carbon uptake can slow down dramatically – and some areas that we once thought were carbon sinks can also become emission areas. These are of great concern. “

Canada stands ready to lead an international effort to close this gap with a targeted ocean observing effort that will build scientific knowledge and apply a near real-time assessment of the impact of ocean changes on the global balance sheet. carbon.

At the same time, observational data can create the baseline for measuring the effectiveness of technologies. For example, the ability to credibly quantify results will be important for technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the oceans. For governments and financial institutions, this is a key element in ensuring that investments are made in the right place to ensure that climate goals are met.

“Investors and policymakers around the world need confidence in climate calculations, and this confidence can only be guaranteed if the impact of ocean carbon is factored into climate goals,” added Dr Waite.

Today’s workshop attendees included representatives from the G7 and Asian countries, the United Nations, industry leaders, global philanthropists and environmental organizations.

The Ocean Frontier Institute (OFI) was established in September 2016 through a partnership led by Dalhousie University, Memorial University and the University of Prince Edward Island. An international hub for ocean research, OFI brings together experts from both sides of the North Atlantic to explore the vast potential of the ocean. https://oceanfrontierinstitute.com/

