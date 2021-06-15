Global nuclear weapons on high operational alert – and ready to strike

Euratom inspectors carry out safety control inspections at URENCO in the Netherlands. Credit: IAEA / Dean Calma

UNITED NATIONS, June 15 (IPS) – The nine nuclear-weapon states around the world have reduced their military arsenals, but have made up for their loss by increasing the number of weapons on high operational alert, according to a new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. (SIPRI).

As a result, the world is increasingly within reach of nuclear weapons, whether by accident or on purpose.

The most vulnerable region is Asia, home to four of the world’s nine nuclear powers namely India, Pakistan, China, and North Korea, with the rest being the US, UK, France, Russia and Israel.

The study indicates that the nine countries collectively had an estimate 13,080 nuclear weapons in early 2021.

This is a decrease from the 13,400 that SIPRI estimated these states had at the start of 2020, since some of these weapons have entered “retreat”.

But despite this overall decrease, the estimated number of nuclear weapons currently deployed with task forces has risen to 3,825, compared to 3,720 last year.

About 2,000 of them, almost all of them from Russia or the United States, were on high operational alert, ready for a strike.

World nuclear forces, January 2021

Source: SIPRI Yearbook 2021

While the we and Russia continued to reduce their overall nuclear weapons stocks by dismantling warheads withdrawn in 2020, both are estimated to have around 50 more nuclear warheads in operational deployment at the start of 2021 than a year earlier.

Russia has also increased its overall military nuclear stockpile by around 180 warheads, mainly due to the deployment of more land-based intercontinental multi-warhead ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and sea-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

The strategic nuclear forces deployed by the two countries have remained within the limits set by the 2010 Treaty on Measures for the Reduction and Additional Limitation of Strategic Offensive Armaments (New START), although the treaty does not limit total stocks of nuclear warheads, according to SIPRI.

Meanwhile, a new report released last week by the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) warned that nuclear-weapon states had spent $ 72.6 billion dollars for their nuclear weapons – even as the pandemic spread into 2020, an increase of $ 1.4 billion from 2019.

The report, Complicity: Global spending on nuclear weapons in 2020, shows how during the pandemic, which had devastating health and economic consequences last year, governments increasingly funneled tax dollars to defense contractors, which in turn increased the amounts lobbyists and think tanks to encourage continued spending increases.

Of the $ 72.6 billion countries spent on nuclear weapons globally in 2020, $ 27.7 billion went to less than a dozen defense contractors to build nuclear weapons, which in turn have spent $ 117 million on lobbying and over $ 10 million to fund most of the major think tanks writing about nuclear. weapons.

“Climate emergencies and Covid show us what we really need for our safety and security as humans, and these are not nuclear weapons,” said Dr Rebecca Johnson of the Acronym Institute for Disarmament Diplomacy (AIDD) and a UK based member of ICAN Steering Group.

“The United Nations system is in trouble because its efforts to build cooperative peace and security are constantly undermined and strangled by aggressive nation-states. Most people can see that we need cooperation and sharing to resolve global challenges, from vaccines to sustainable resources, ”she told IPS.

But a minority of governments with nuclear addictions and militaristic economies create the most dangers for everyone, Dr Johnson said.

“With their aggressive postures, new types of weapons and corrupt sales practices, they arm their rivals, fuel insecurity and wars, and undermine international security, law and human rights, a- she warned.

“As the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) entered into force this year, it is not surprising to see some governments back down with additional bells and whistles on their unnecessary nuclear weapons and little safe ”.

She said privileged governments with vested interests have engaged in similar furious reprisals against other international treaties that impose much-needed legal constraints.

Professor MV Ramana, Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global Security and Humanity, and director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs at the University of British Columbia, told IPS that the report by the ‘ICAN documents the power of political control. by companies involved in the production and maintenance of nuclear weapons.

These companies profit enormously from their involvement in the manufacture of these weapons of mass destruction and use a part of these profits to lobby and shape the decision-making process in such a way as to increase their profits and loosen any semblance of democracy in this area, a- he declared. .

“The fact that such actions continue during a global pandemic is shocking and reveals the completely mistaken priorities of these nuclear-weapon states and their allies,” said Dr Ramana, a researcher at the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies.

According to a breakdown provided by ICAN on global nuclear weapons spending, the United States tops the list:

United States: $ 37.4 billion China: $ 10.1 billion Russia: $ 8 billion United Kingdom: $ 6.2 billion France: $ 5.7 billion India: $ 2.4 billion Pakistan: $ 1 billion North Korea: $ 667 million

The top 5 companies with nuclear weapons contracts were:

Northrop Grumman ($ 13.6 billion) General Dynamics ($ 10.8 billion) Lockheed Martin ($ 2 billion) Raytheon Technologies ($ 449.5 million) Draper ($ 342 million)

Dr Johnson said the stigma and ban on nuclear weapons not only affected the profits of military industrial companies, but also the careers of many bureaucrats, academics and politicians who for decades encouraged spending money taxpayers for these weapons of mass destruction (WMD) instead of investing more. in health, education, peacebuilding relationships and environmentally friendly technologies in their countries.

“Like all peace and security goals, nuclear disarmament is not a one-off project, but a transformative process that must be built and sustained throughout our lives.

She said the TPNW puts United Nations organs and activists in a stronger position in terms of international standards and laws, but as will be seen when States Parties hold their first meeting in 2022, we have a lot of work to do. before us to build the humanitarian and verification infrastructure for the Treaty to become universally effective.

“Nuclear weapons always have the potential to cause serious damage, so we must stop these last kicks of nuclear colonialism. Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations with recent policies that increase the role and number of British nuclear weapons, ”said Dr Johnson.

“The recent ICAN report on nuclear spending ‘Complicit’ deals with another dimension where civil society can exert very effective pressure. ICAN not only exposes the high financial costs of governments (and therefore peoples) armed with nuclear weapons, but also cites some of the main military-industrial and bureaucratic-academic profiteers ”.

She said naming names is important, as civil society continues to lift the covers and expose the corrupt and dependent relationships that have kept nuclear weapons in operation since 1945.

Thalif Deen is a former Director of Foreign Military Markets at Defense Marketing Services; Senior Defense Analyst at Forecast International; and Middle East / Africa Military Writer at Jane’s Information Group. He is also co-author of “How to Survive a Nuclear Disaster” (New Century, 1981).

