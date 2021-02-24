Global insecurity from climate change

BONN, Germany, February 24 (IPS) – For Sudanese youth, climate change means insecurity.

“We live in continued insecurity due to many factors that put Sudan at the top of the list for climate vulnerability,” said Nisreen Elsaim, Sudanese climate activist and chair of the Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change of the Sudan. Secretary General of the United Nations.

She said this was directly linked to the insecurity in Sudan. She noted that even a 2018 Security Council resolution recognizing “the adverse effects of climate change, ecological changes and natural disasters, among other factors,” including droughts, desertification, land degradation and insecurity food, had influenced the situation in Dafur, Sudan.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) ranks Sudan is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change. The increased frequency of droughts and the high variability of rainfall over the decades have challenged Sudan’s rain-fed agriculture and the livelihoods of pastoralists, who are the main livelihood in rural areas like northern Dafur.

“Amidst a situation of resource degradation, hunger, poverty and unchecked climate conflict, migration is an inevitable outcome,” Elsaim said, adding that climate-related emergencies have resulted in major disruptions to healthcare and services. livelihoods and that climate-related migration increased the risk of gender-based violence.

She also underlined that women, youth and children are the groups most affected by climate insecurity.

In January, inter-communal violence in Darfur displaced more than 180,000 people – 60 percent of whom are under 18. “Displacement has diminished in recent years in Sudan, but many of its triggers remain unanswered. Ethnic conflicts between pastoralists and farmers over scarce resources overlap with disasters such as floods and political instability, ”the Center for Internal Displacement Monitoring said in a statement. declaration. There are currently 2.1 million internally displaced people in Sudan.

Elsaim was speaking yesterday, February 23, during a United Nations Security Council high-level debate on international peace and security and climate change, led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The United Kingdom currently holds the presidency of the Security Council and will also host the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26), which will take place in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Land and resources in Africa and many other parts of the world, due to climate change, can no longer sustain young people,” Elsaim warned.

She said that in young people ‘s search for a decent life, jobs and proper access to services, the new challenge of COVID-19 meant that the only solution for many was national, cross-border or international migration.

The problem is global.

Nature historian Sir David Attenborough addressed the Council in a video message also giving a stern warning that “the stability of the whole world” could be affected by climate threats.

“Today there are security threats of a new and unprecedented kind,” Attenborough said.

“They’re raising global temperatures, skinning the ocean – that vast, universal pantry that people everywhere depend on for their food. A change in the weather regime in the world that does not take into account national borders but which can turn forests into deserts, drown large cities and lead to the extermination of a large number of other creatures with which we share this planet.

He warned that no matter what the world does now, some of these threats could become a reality, destroying cities and societies.

“If we continue on our current path, we will face the collapse of everything that gives us our security: food production, access to fresh water, habitable room temperature and oceanic food chains,” said warned Attenborough.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said the past decade has been the hottest in human history and that forest fires, cyclones and floods are the new normal which has also affected political, economic and social stability.

“Climate disruption is an amplifier and multiplier of crisis,” Guterres told the Security Council. “As climate change dries up rivers, reduces crops, destroys critical infrastructure and displaces communities, it exacerbates the risks of instability and conflict.”

He referred to a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which noted that 8 of the 10 countries hosting the largest multilateral peace operations in 2018 were in areas highly exposed to climate change.

“The impacts of these crises are greatest where fragility and conflict have weakened coping mechanisms,” said Guterres.

The UN has already said that 2021 will be critical, not only for stemming the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic, but also for addressing the climate challenge. Guterres has previously said he plans to focus this year on building a global coalition for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Along with the Security Council debate, the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly concluded yesterday. The assembly, the world’s leading environmental decision-making body attended by government, business, civil society and environmental activists, met virtually from February 22-23 under the theme “Strengthening Actions for Nature to to achieve sustainable development goals ”.

The Assembly concluded with the publication by member states of a declaration recognizing “the urgency of continuing our efforts to protect our planet also in this time of crisis”, and calling for multilateral cooperation as they “remain convinced that collective action is essential to successfully tackle global challenges ”. .

Joyce Msuya, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), noted that 87 ministers and high-level officials attended over the two days. She shared some of the points of the dialogue noting that the health of nature and human health are inextricably linked.

“For our own well-being, we must make our peace with nature in a way that demonstrates solidarity,” Ms. Msuya said, referring to a recent UNEP report.

The report serves as a model on how to tackle the triple emergencies of climate, biodiversity loss and pollution and provides detailed solutions based on global assessments.

Msuya added that the crisis of nature is linked to the crisis of climate and pollution and that the world now has the opportunity to set up a green recovery “which will transform our relationship with nature and heal our planet”.

She said the green recovery should put the world on the path to a low-carbon, resilient, post-pandemic world.

Meanwhile, Elsaim said that as a young person she was “sure young people are the solution”. She urged world leaders to engage with and listen to young people.

“Stop conflicts by stopping climate change. Give us security and secure the future, ”she concluded.