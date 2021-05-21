Global insecurity from climate change

Sudanese youth live in continued insecurity due to vulnerability to climate change, including droughts, desertification, land degradation and food insecurity. Courtesy: Albert Gonzalez Farran / UNAMID / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

BONN, Germany, May 21 (IPS) – For Sudanese youth, climate change means insecurity.

“We live in continued insecurity due to many factors that put Sudan at the top of the list for climate vulnerability,” said Nisreen Elsaim, Sudanese climate activist and chair of the Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change of the United Nations. Secretary General of the United Nations.

She said it was directly linked to the insecurity in Sudan. She noted that even a 2018 Security Council resolution recognizing “the adverse effects of climate change, ecological changes and natural disasters, among other factors,” including droughts, desertification, land degradation and insecurity food, had influenced the situation in Dafur, Sudan.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) ranks Sudan is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change. The increased frequency of droughts and the high variability of rainfall over the decades have challenged Sudan’s rain-fed agriculture and the livelihoods of pastoralists, who are the main livelihoods in rural areas like northern Dafur.

“In a situation of resource degradation, hunger, poverty and unchecked climate conflict, migration is an inevitable outcome,” Elsaim said, adding that climate-related emergencies are causing major disruption to healthcare and resources. livelihoods and that climate-related migration increased the risk of gender-based violence.

She also pointed out that women, youth and children are the groups most affected by climate insecurity.

In January, inter-communal violence in Darfur displaced more than 180,000 people – 60 percent of whom are under 18. “Displacement has diminished in recent years in Sudan, but many of its triggers remain unanswered. Ethnic conflicts between pastoralists and farmers over scarce resources overlap with disasters such as floods and political instability, ”the Internal Displacement Observatory said in a statement. declaration. There are currently 2.1 million internally displaced people in Sudan.

Elsaim spoke yesterday, February 23, during a high-level debate at the United Nations Security Council focusing on international peace and security and climate change, led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The United Kingdom currently holds the presidency of the Security Council and will also host the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26), which will take place in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Land and resources in Africa and many other parts of the world, due to climate change, can no longer sustain young people,” Elsaim warned.

She said that in young people ‘s search for a decent life, jobs and proper access to services, the new challenge of COVID-19 meant that the only solution for many was national, cross-border or international migration.

The problem is global.

Nature historian Sir David Attenborough addressed the Council in a video message also giving a stern warning that “the stability of the whole world” could be altered by climate threats.

“Today there are security threats of a new and unprecedented kind,” Attenborough said.

“They’re raising global temperatures, skinning the ocean – that vast universal pantry that people around the world depend on for their food. A shift in the global climate regime that ignores national borders but can turn forests into deserts, drown large cities and lead to the extermination of many of the other creatures we share this planet with. “

He warned that no matter what the world does now, some of these threats could become a reality, destroying cities and societies.

“If we continue on our current path, we will face the collapse of everything that gives us our security: food production, access to fresh water, habitable room temperature and oceanic food chains,” he said. warned Attenborough.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the past decade had been the hottest in human history and that forest fires, cyclones and floods were the new normal which also affected political, economic and social stability.

“Climate disruption is an amplifier and multiplier of crisis,” Guterres told the Security Council. “As climate change dries up rivers, reduces crops, destroys critical infrastructure and displaces communities, it exacerbates the risks of instability and conflict.”

He referred to a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute which noted that 8 of the 10 countries hosting the largest multilateral peace operations in 2018 were in areas highly exposed to climate change.

“The impacts of these crises are greatest where fragility and conflict have weakened coping mechanisms,” said Guterres.

The UN has already said that 2021 will be critical, not only to curb the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to address the climate challenge. Guterres has previously said he plans to focus this year on building a global coalition for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Along with the Security Council debate, the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly concluded yesterday. The assembly, the world’s leading environmental decision-making body attended by government leaders, business, civil society and environmental activists, met virtually from February 22 to 23 under the theme “Strengthening Actions for Nature to achieve the sustainable development goals ”.

The Assembly concluded with the publication by member states of a declaration recognizing “the urgency of continuing our efforts to protect our planet also in this time of crisis”, and calling for multilateral cooperation as they “remain convinced that collective action is essential to successfully address global challenges ”. .

Joyce Msuya, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), noted that 87 ministers and high-level officials attended over the two days. She shared some of the points of the dialogue noting that the health of nature and human health are inextricably linked.

“For our own well-being, we must make peace with nature in a way that demonstrates solidarity,” Ms. Msuya said, referring to a recent UNEP report.

The report serves as a blueprint for how to tackle the triple emergencies of climate, biodiversity loss and pollution and provides detailed solutions based on global assessments.

Msuya added that the crisis of nature was linked to the crisis of climate and pollution and that the world now has the opportunity to put in place a green recovery “which will transform our relationship with nature and heal our planet”.

She said the green recovery should put the world on the path to a low-carbon, resilient, post-pandemic world.

Meanwhile, Elsaim said that as a young person she was “sure young people are the solution”. She urged world leaders to engage with and listen to young people.

“Stop conflicts by stopping climate change. Give us security and secure the future, ”she concluded.