Global immunization effort for low-income countries receives a boost of $ 2.4 billion.

Financial support for Covid-19 vaccination efforts in low-income countries received a boost of $ 2.4 billion on Wednesday when world leaders met during a virtual summit co-organized by the Japanese government and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The funds were pledged by richer countries, foundations and private companies. Five countries – Belgium, Denmark, Japan, Spain and Sweden – also announced new plans to share a total of 54 million doses of their national supplies with countries in need.

The media is primarily intended for Covax, a year-old initiative promoting equity in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. It has shipped over 77 million doses to 127 countries and is led by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Funds were sought to purchase additional vaccines for countries least able to afford them as well as to invest in new vaccine candidates. “The ability to pay should not determine whether someone is protected from this virus,” said Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi.