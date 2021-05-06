Global hunger crisis reached its highest level in five years in 2020 as 155 million people faced severe food insecurity, new UN report says

According to a UN report released on Wednesday, around 155 million people around the world faced severe food insecurity and needed urgent assistance in 2020. Researchers found that the number of people suffering from food insecurity at or above ‘crisis’ level has reached its highest level in five years, with an increase of nearly 20 million people from 2019 – and warn millions are in danger starvation if no action is taken.

“155 million people in 55 countries depended on humanitarian aid just to survive – an unprecedented high and just the tip of the iceberg” Executive Director of the World Food Program David beasley said when announcing the results of the report.

According to the 307 pages report, 155 million people were in one of the three most severe phases used to characterize food insecurity: “Crisis”, “Emergency” and “Catastrophe / Famine”. The 155 million people in the estimated tally are at least in a “crisis” situation, which means “high or above normal acute malnutrition” or people who can only meet their minimum food needs “by depleting their food. essential livelihoods or through crisis coping strategies ”.

About 133,000 people were in the phase of< catastrophe / famine >>, during which< la famine, la mort, la misère et des niveaux de malnutrition aiguë extrêmement critiques sont évidents >> and urgent action is needed to< prévenir la mort généralisée et l'effondrement total des moyens de subsistance >>. The vast majority of these people lived in South Sudan, with the remaining 28,000 spread between Yemen and Burkina Faso.

Akon Morro, two, anemic and suffering from edema from malnutrition, sits on the floor of a feeding center at Al Sabah Children’s Hospital in the capital Juba, South Sudan on Thursday 3 December 2020. Sam Mednick / AP



Africa remained the continent most affected by hunger crises, accounting for 63% of food insecure people in “crisis” or worse, according to the report.

The report highlighted the impact of food insecurity on children, especially when it comes to children who have not reached their intended height due to lack of food and poor nutrition (delay growth), children who are underweight (wasting).

New trends

“Before the pandemic, one in three children was already not growing well due to malnutrition. Despite the progress made over the years, 149 million children are still stunted… 45 million children are wasted… and at least 340 million have vitamins and minerals. deficiencies, ” said the head of UNICEF Henrietta Fore.

“For children living in the 55 countries experiencing a food crisis, the situation is particularly dire,” Fore added. “More than one in three wasted children – 16 million – and just under half of all stunted children – 75 million children – live in these countries.”

“If current trends are not reversed, food crises will increase in frequency and severity,” the European Union and several humanitarian groups said in a statement. joint statement.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power Wednesday ad a five-year funding increase of up to $ 300 million for UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund. United States Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted that aid “will continue to improve the health and well-being of mothers, children and families around the world.”

Although the coronavirus pandemic made headlines in 2020, the report said it was not entirely responsible for the hunger crises. The report cited conflict and war, extreme weather and economic shocks – including those caused by the coronavirus pandemic – as the “three main drivers” of food insecurity.

The report warns that if urgent action is not taken, the alarming trends will continue. According to the report, more than 142 million people are expected to be in “crisis” or worse in 2021, and around 150,000 people are likely to face a “disaster” until mid-2021.

“We have to do all we can to end the vicious cycle,” Guterres said. “There is no place for famine and starvation in the 21st century.”

