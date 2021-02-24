Global Humidity Sensors Market to Reach $2. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Humidity Sensors estimated at US$1. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Global Humidity Sensors Industry” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956990/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial Applications, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$802.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $307.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR

The Humidity Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$307.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$489.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

HVAC Systems Segment to Record 12.2% CAGR

In the global HVAC Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$129.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$276 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$335 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 206-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956990/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Humidity Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Humidity Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Humidity Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Humidity Sensors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Industrial Applications (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: Industrial Applications (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Industrial Applications (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027

Table 7: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: HVAC Systems (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: HVAC Systems (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: HVAC Systems (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Climate & Test Chambers (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Climate & Test Chambers (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Climate & Test Chambers (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027

Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Humidity Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Humidity Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Humidity Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 24: Humidity Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Humidity Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Humidity Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019

Table 27: Canadian Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Humidity

Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Japanese Humidity Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 30: Humidity Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Humidity Sensors in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Humidity Sensors Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 33: Chinese Humidity Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Humidity Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Humidity Sensors Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 35: Humidity Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019

Table 36: European Humidity Sensors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: European Humidity Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 38: Humidity Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019

Table 39: European Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE

Table 40: Humidity Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 41: French Humidity Sensors Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 42: French Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY

Table 43: Humidity Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027

Table 44: German Humidity Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 45: Humidity Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Humidity Sensors in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Humidity Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 48: Italian Humidity Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Humidity Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: United Kingdom Humidity Sensors Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 51: Humidity Sensors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Humidity Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Humidity Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019

Table 54: Spanish Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Humidity Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Humidity Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 57: Humidity Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Humidity Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 59: Humidity Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: Rest of Europe Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Humidity Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 62: Humidity Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: Humidity Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Humidity Sensors Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Humidity Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027

Table 68: Australian Humidity Sensors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 69: Humidity Sensors Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Humidity Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 71: Humidity Sensors Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019

Table 72: Indian Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Humidity Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027

Table 74: South Korean Humidity Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 75: Humidity Sensors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Humidity Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Humidity Sensors Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: Humidity Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Humidity Sensors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 80: Humidity Sensors Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019

Table 81: Latin American Humidity Sensors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 82: Latin American Demand for Humidity Sensors in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Humidity Sensors Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 84: Latin American Humidity Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Humidity Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 86: Humidity Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019

Table 87: Argentinean Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL

Table 88: Humidity Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 89: Brazilian Humidity Sensors Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: Brazilian Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO

Table 91: Humidity Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027

Table 92: Mexican Humidity Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 93: Humidity Sensors Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Humidity Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Humidity Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 96: Humidity Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Humidity Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 98: Humidity Sensors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 99: The Middle East Humidity Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 100: The Middle East Humidity Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Humidity Sensors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 102: The Middle East Humidity Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Humidity

Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: Iranian Humidity Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 105: Humidity Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Humidity Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 107: Humidity Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019

Table 108: Israeli Humidity Sensors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Humidity Sensors in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Humidity Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Humidity Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Humidity Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Humidity Sensors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 114: Humidity Sensors Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Humidity Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Humidity Sensors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 117: Humidity Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA

Table 118: African Humidity Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Humidity Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 120: Humidity Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 56

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956990/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need – instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001