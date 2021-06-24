Global herd immunity remains out of reach due to inequitable vaccine distribution 99% of people in poor countries are unvaccinated

Only 0.9% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

I am a global health specialist who specializes in inequalities in health care. Using a vaccine distribution dataset compiled by the Global Health Innovation Center speedometer launch and scale at Duke University in the United States, I analyzed what the global vaccine access gap means for the world.

A global health crisis

Supply is not the main reason some countries are able to immunize their populations while others experience severe epidemics – Distribution is.

Many rich countries have pursued a strategy of over-purchasing COVID-19 vaccine doses in advance. My analyzes show that the United States, for example, purchased 1.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine, or 3.7 doses per person. Canada has ordered 381 million doses; each Canadian could be vaccinated five times with the two necessary doses.

Overall, countries representing only one-seventh of the world’s population had reserved more than half of all available vaccines by June 2021. This made it very difficult for the remaining countries to purchase doses, either directly or through the intermediary of COVAX, the global initiative created to enable low- and middle-income countries equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Benin, for example, has obtained around 203,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine – enough to fully immunize 1% of its population. Honduras, relying mainly on AstraZeneca, has procured around 1.4 million doses. This will allow 7% of its population to be fully immunized. In these “vaccine deserts”, even frontline health workers are not yet vaccinated.

Haiti has received approximately 461,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through donations and is struggling with a serious epidemic.

Even the goal of COVAX – for low-income countries of “receive enough doses to immunize up to 20% of their population”- would not make it possible to control the transmission of COVID-19 in these places.

The cost of not cooperating

Last year, researchers from Northeastern University modeled two vaccine deployment strategies. Their numerical simulations found that 61% of deaths worldwide would have been prevented if countries had cooperated to implement a global equitable vaccine distribution plan, compared to only 33% if high-income countries received vaccines first.

In short, when countries cooperate, COVID-19 deaths roughly halved.

Access to vaccines is also inequitable within countries, especially in countries where severe inequalities already exist.

In Latin America, for example, a disproportionate number of the tiny minority of those vaccinated are elites: political leaders, business tycoons and those who can afford to travel abroad to get vaccinated. This reinforces wider social and health inequalities.

The result, for now, are two separate and unequal societies in which only the rich are protected from a devastating disease that continues to plague those without access to the vaccine.

A repeat of AIDS missteps?

It’s a familiar story from the age of HIV.

In the 1990s, the development of effective antiretroviral drugs against HIV / AIDS saved millions of lives in high income countries. However, about 90% of the world’s poor who were living with HIV did not have access to these life-saving drugs.

Concerned about the undercutting of their markets in high-income countries, pharmaceutical companies that produced antiretrovirals, such as Burroughs Wellcome, adopted consistent prices internationally. Azidothymidine, the first HIV drug, cost around US $ 8,000 per year – more than $ 19,000 in today’s dollars.

This effectively put effective drugs against HIV / AIDS beyond the reach of people in poor countries, including countries in sub-Saharan Africa, the epicenter of the epidemic. By the year 2000, 22 million people in sub-Saharan Africa were living with HIV, and AIDS was the leading cause of death in the region.

The crisis of inequitable access to AIDS treatment has started to grab international headlines, and the rich world’s obligation to respond has become too important to ignore.

“History will surely judge us harshly if we do not react with all the energy and resources we can bring to the fight against HIV / AIDS,” said South African President Nelson Mandela in 2004.

Pharmaceutical companies have started donating antiretrovirals to countries in need and allowing local companies to manufacture generic versions, providing mass and low-cost access for badly affected poor countries. New global institutions like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria were created to finance health programs in poor countries.

Under pressure from popular activism, the United States and other high-income countries have also spent billions of dollars to research, develop and distribute affordable HIV treatments around the world.

A dose of global cooperation

It took more than a decade after the development of antiretrovirals, and millions of unnecessary deaths, for rich countries to make these life-saving drugs universally available.

Fifteen months after the onset of the current pandemic, rich, highly immunized countries are beginning to take some responsibility for increasing global immunization rates.

The leaders of the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union and Japan recently pledged to donate a total of 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the poorest countries.

It is not yet clear how their plan to ‘immunize the world’ by the end of 2022 will be implemented and whether recipient countries will receive enough doses to vaccinate enough people to control the spread of the virus. And the end of 2022 goal will not save people in the developing world who are currently dying from COVID-19 in record numbers, from Brazil to India.

The HIV / AIDS epidemic shows that ending the coronavirus pandemic will, in the first place, require prioritizing access to COVID-19 vaccines on the global political agenda. Then, rich countries will have to work with other countries to build their vaccine manufacturing infrastructure, increasing production around the world.

Finally, the poorest countries need more money to finance their public health systems and buy vaccines. Rich countries and groups like the G-7 can provide this funding.

These actions also benefit rich countries. As long as the world has unvaccinated populations, COVID-19 will continue to spread and mutate. Additional variants will emerge.

As a UNICEF statement of May 2021 Say it, “In our interdependent world, no one is safe until everyone is safe.

Mary of jesus, associate professor and researcher at the Center on Health, Risk, and Society, American University School of International Service

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.