Global health officials call for urgent vaccine donations to stem Covid in Central America and the Caribbean.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in many countries in Central America and the Caribbean, World Health Organization officials warned on Wednesday as they called on richer countries to step up vaccine donations in a region where vaccination rates remain dangerously low.

The Americas have become “a region divided by access to vaccines,” said Dr Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, part of WHO.

Countries with the highest immunization rates, including Costa Rica, Uruguay and Chile, are experiencing sharp declines in cases, while others are experiencing very different realities.

Only 15% of people in Central America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and in some countries, including Honduras and Haiti, the figure is less than 1%.