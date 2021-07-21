Global health officials call for urgent vaccine donations to stem Covid in Central America and the Caribbean.
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in many countries in Central America and the Caribbean, World Health Organization officials warned on Wednesday as they called on richer countries to step up vaccine donations in a region where vaccination rates remain dangerously low.
The Americas have become “a region divided by access to vaccines,” said Dr Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, part of WHO.
Countries with the highest immunization rates, including Costa Rica, Uruguay and Chile, are experiencing sharp declines in cases, while others are experiencing very different realities.
Only 15% of people in Central America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and in some countries, including Honduras and Haiti, the figure is less than 1%.
Several Caribbean countries are seeing an increase in cases, including Cuba, where infections and deaths have skyrocketed and which has seen a recent surge in street protests against the government, the biggest in decades.
“Cuba is currently experiencing the highest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19” in the region, said Ciro Ugarte, director of health emergencies at the Pan American Health Organization. Out of a population of less than 12 million, more than 43,000 new cases have been reported for the current week, up 21% from the previous week, and authorities have confirmed that the highly contagious Delta variant circulates in several provinces.
Other Caribbean countries are also reporting outbreaks. Cases in Martinique, for example, have tripled over the past week, many involving “young people in their twenties,” Dr Etienne said.
Most Central American countries are also seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, with Guatemala reporting high rates of hospitalizations and neighboring Honduras is seeing a spike in cases along its border. There are also hot spots in the Amazon states of Colombia and Peru.
“Covid-19 remains entrenched in our region, especially in countries with low vaccination coverage, and the spread of variants is only making things worse,” Dr Etienne said.
There has been some rare good news from Haiti, which has been engulfed by political unrest since the assassination of its president two weeks ago. Vaccinations against Covid-19 finally started there on Friday, two days after the country received 500,000 doses Moderna vaccine donated by the United States via the Covax vaccine sharing mechanism.
“We clearly need more vaccines and we need them now,” said Dr Etienne, adding that donations “are really the only way for many countries in our region to get the doses they need quickly. “.
The US government has pledged to donate approximately 12 million doses to Latin America and the Caribbean, and has already delivered some 4.5 million doses to Honduras, El Salvador, Bolivia and Haiti.
Officials also expect to receive doses from Spain and Canada, and are optimistic that others, including France, will join the donation effort.
“We want to congratulate all countries for sharing vaccines with our region, but the truth is we need more,” said Dr Etienne. “Please don’t wait until you have excess doses. Vaccines are not a privilege for a few, they are everyone’s right. “
Source link