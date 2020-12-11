Global Graft Polyols Industry

The global market for graft polyols will reach $ 985. 9 million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global graft polyols market is estimated at US $ 776. 9 million in 2020, is expected to reach a revised size of US $ 985.

9 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.

The US market is estimated at $ 209.7 million, while China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%

The market for graft polyols in the United States is estimated at US $ 209.7 million in 2020. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is expected to reach a projected market size of US $ 205.8 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecasting growth of 1% and 2.6% respectively over the period 2020-2027 . In Europe, Germany is expected to grow by around 1.7% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise information on the impact of the pandemic on production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term gradual recovery by key geographies is also discussed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

IV. COMPETITION

Total number of profiled companies: 53

