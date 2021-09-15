Global food prices are as high as they have been for decades

Data: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; Graphic: Axios Visuals

Global food prices have continued to rise throughout the pandemic, and are now near their highest level in decades.

Why is this important: Beyond the hunger and suffering that come with more expensive food, the high prices are causing serious political discontent around the world – and there is little relief in sight.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

768 million people – nearly 1 in 10 globally – were undernourished in 2020, up 118 million from 2019.

In numbers : According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), world food prices in August increased by 33% compared to the previous year.

Adjusted for inflation, food is now almost as expensive as it has been since the launch of the FAO Food Price Index in 1961.

“Food is more expensive today than it has been for the vast majority of recorded modern history,” Alistair Smith, senior lecturer in global sustainability at the University of Warwick in the UK United, says Bloomberg.

The context: While no country is immune to the effects of high food prices, including the United States, where prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs were standing 5.9% in August compared to last year – poor countries are suffering.

Between the lines: While the pandemic is far from the sole cause of soaring food prices – rising shipping and fuel costs play a role, as well as extreme weather conditions – it shows just how bad the economic effects are. of COVID-19 have disproportionately affected those least able to bear them. .

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free